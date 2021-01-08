ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Santana Scores off Chianese Magic, HFC Lead 1-0

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: NorthEast United FC, up against Hyderabad FC, will desperately be looking for a victory after three straight losses in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in Match No.51 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Friday. NorthEast United FC will want to overtake Hyderabad in the points table and stop their run of mediocre performances. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain momentum after overturning three straight losses and defeating Chennaiyin FC emphatically. Follow all the live updates of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Odisha FC registered their first win of the season with a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters.

HFC are currently sixth in the league table, with 12 points from nine games while NorthEast United are a notch below with 11 points. While Hyderabad managed to arrest their three-match losing streak with a commanding victory over Csaba Lazlo's side in the last game, the Highlanders have not registered a victory in any of their last five games, picking up just three points. But both teams are equally matched and could produce an exciting contest on Friday.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez is not going to take NorthEast United FC lightly. "NorthEast are a well-organised side. They are a team with a lot of young players and a smart coach. Not just Appiah, Lambot, Apuia and Ninthoi, they have a lot of quality in their squad and are a dangerous side to face," said Marquez. "I know they have had a few poor results recently, but the performances were not bad and they can surely get a result from this game, and so can we," he added.

NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus is aware that when his side take on HFC, they will have to focus not just on Santana. "We know they are good with the ball and that they score goals in many ways," Nus said. "They score a lot from set-pieces and Aridane is always a threat. He's got a great goal-scoring record from last season as well and this year, he has scored five. He is a big guy but they have so many other players in attack. We have to be at our best to know how to manage them and create chances and put the ball in the net."