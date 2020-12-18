ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: NEUFC, Jamshedpur Evenly Matched

20:14 (IST)
42' - Just over!
Stephen Eze's header goes over the bar again as NorthEast fans can sigh relief. Jamshedpur are looking increasingly threatening.
42' - Just over!
Stephen Eze's header goes over the bar again as NorthEast fans can sigh relief. Jamshedpur are looking increasingly threatening.
38' - Ninthoi injured!
Ninthoinganba Meetei tries to get away but goes down and looks in pain...
The players continue only for the referee to call back play for him to get some treatment.
500th ISL game!
The ISL hits the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ matches milestone today!#NEUJFC #JamKeKhelo #HeroISL500 pic.twitter.com/FAuGUpkQLb— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 18, 2020
35' - Eze just misses
Jamshedpur FC on the front foot now as Isaac Vanmalsawma whips in a ball but Stephen Eze can't get the right connection.
31' - Lambot clears!
Isaac Vanmalsawma whips in a low cross into the box from the left flank as Jackichand Singh tries to get it under his control, Benjamin Lambot confronts him and to clear the ball away.
Water break!
30' | Into the water break we go with @BenjaminLambot1 showing immense character at the back to prevent JFC from threatening our post! 👏🏻#NEUJFC— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 18, 2020
NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Passing Stats!
27' - Off or on?
Another offside call should have been on?
Idrissa Sylla is set off by Kwesi Appiah but he hits TP Rehenesh in goal. Jamshedpur sighs relief!
22' - Ninthoi's run!
Ninthoinganba Meetei goes off on an amazing run down the middle and somehow finds Idrissa Sylla, who tries to take a shot but it is blocked by Stephen Eze.
22' - Ninthoi's run!
Ninthoinganba Meetei goes off on an amazing run down the middle and somehow finds Idrissa Sylla, who tries to take a shot but it is blocked by Stephen Eze.
18' - Just Wide!
Kwesi Appiah, who has scored two goals this season, takes a snapshot from a Ashutosh Mehta takes a long throw, after evading a tackle in the penalty box. But his effort flashes wide.
18' - Just Wide!
Kwesi Appiah, who has scored two goals this season, takes a snapshot after evading a tackle in the penalty box but his effort flashes wide.
13' - Hartley vs NEUFC!
Peter Hartley is there at the other end as well as he tries to redirect Isaac Vanmalsawma's pass but it goes wide.
11' - Hartley on it!
Good work from Peter Hartley as he cleans up after a back pass from Aniket Jadhav is almost won by NEUFC's Kwesi Appiah. Hartley though is to the ball first and clears it away.
6' - Clash of heads!
That's gotta hurt!
Isaac Vanmalsawma comes off worse from his clash of heads with Ashutosh Mehta
4' - Valskis brought down!
It is Nerijus Valskis who is on the ball and starts his mazing run from the left and is brought down by a slide from Benjamin Lambot. It was the NUEFC player's trailing leg that got him and the referee calls for a free-kick.
From the set play, Isaac Vanmalsawma puts in a long ball in the hope to find Stephen Eze but his ball is too deep and it goes out harmlessly.
Kick-off!
For the 500th Indian Super League game, NEUFC and Jamshedpur get us away!
500th ISL Game!
Both sides have played six matches so far, with Jamshedpur FC winning one and five ending in draws, NUEFC have2 wins and 4 draws.
Jamshedpur FC have not ever lost to NorthEast and that will give them a lot of confidence.
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav.
NorthEast United FC Starting XI -
Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla.
NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC!
NorthEast United will be keen to consolidate their place among the Indian Super League Season 7's frontrunners and extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Latest Updates: NorthEast United FC face Jamshedpur FC in the 500th Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The Highlanders, who are unbeaten in their six matches so far in ISL 2020-21 with two wins and four draws. A victory tonight will put them level on points with table-toppers FC Mumbai City and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
NEUFC found themselves in a similar position the previous season, remaining unbeaten after six games. But two back-to-back defeats saw their momentum slip as they endured a disappointing ninth-place finish.
However, if they manage to avoid a defeat against Jamshedpur, the Guwahati-based side would achieve their best-ever unbeaten run in history.
NorthEast United come into the game after a goalless draw in their last match against Chennaiyin FC. Jamshedpur too earned a draw in their previous two games and a win for Owen Coyle's men, placed seventh, could enhance their chances of making it into the top four.
Out of six matches between these two sides in the past, five have ended in draws while Jamshedpur have won one. Gerard Nus will hope his team can register their first-ever win against Jamshedpur.
NorthEast will have to be wary of Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis, who is currently the joint top-scorer alongside FC Goa's Igor Angulo. The Red Miners have been dependent on the Lithuanian upfront, and he has scored six of his team's sevens goals so far.
Jamshedpur will miss the presence of the suspended midfielder Aitor Monroy, who picked up a red card in the previous game against Mumbai. They will have to ensure they control the midfield and stop NorthEast United's forwards from getting the service they want.
The defence, marshaled by Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley will also have to play a big role to keep NorthEast's attacking force quiet. So far, only Mumbai have scored more goals than the Highlanders this season.