ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Sylla Gives NEUFC 1-0 Lead vs SCEB

20:05 (IST)
33' - Goal!
Idrissa Sylla gives NEUFC the lead!
28' - Round in circles!
SC East Bengal are pilling on the pressure but the passing and decision making has not been ideal. Anthony Pilkington tries to weave his way through the NorthEast United FC mid-field but did not pass it onto the right flank, for some time and in the end, played it back to Scott Neville.
25' - Foot in!
NorthEast United FC's Luis Machado goes for the cross put in by Ninthoinganba Meetei from the right flank but Sehnaj Singh is there for SC East Bengal to put a foot in and then clear it out.
25' | Sharp football from youngster Ninthoi here. The winger looking lively down the right hand side with those runs! 💪🏻#NEUSCEB pic.twitter.com/bYaSn7bHkQ— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 5, 2020
20' - Penalty Shout!
Jacques Maghoma is on the ground as he tries to get to the ball inside the penalty box and all the SC East Bengal players are up in protest. The referee looks away and NorthEast United FC get it away.
Ashutosh Mehta, who is already on a yellow, is a lucky man.
13' - Free-kick!
Anthony Pilkington gets a great chance from a free-kick, after Lalengmawia brings down Maghoma, from a promising position but his shot goes out for a corner, from which nothing materialises.
11'- End to end!
NorthEast United FC's Kwesi Appiah gets the ball in the middle and then passes it onto Ninthoinganba Meetei on the right flank, who crosses it for Idrissa Sylla. The striker though only manages to head it out for a goal kick.
Another cross from SCEB's Anthony Pilkington is cleared away.
5' - SCEB on the attack!
5' Pilkington takes a free kick, from the right side. Balwant was aiming for the far post. Ball falls in front of Narayan, who couldn't get a touch on it. #NEUSCEB #ChhilamAchiThakbo— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 5, 2020
4' - Only a brush off the head!
East Bengal gets a shot on target from the resulting free-kick. It is lifted straight in the box and Scott Neville gets a slight touch with his head on the delivery at the near post. The NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet is able ti get it safely in his arms.
2' - Yellow Card!
NorthEast United FC's Ashutosh Mehta, who has played for Mohun Bagan the previous season, gets the first tackle and First yellow of the game for his tackle on Jacques Maghoma.
Game on!
Kick-off!
Can SC East Bengal score their first goal and get their 1st win on the board?
Or will NorthEast United FC get back to winning ways?
The action is underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco!
Nus is no pushover!
NEUFC coach Gerard Nus, too has had his share of controversy, as was pushed at the touchline by FC Goa player Alberto Noguera in their previous match.
The youngest coach in the Indian Super League will hope his team will get back to winning ways after a few draws.
Gaffer 🤩#NEUSCEB #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/rc2ajUPivW— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 5, 2020
Fowler Clarifies Controversial Statement!
There was some controversy involving SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler after he criticised his Indian players, saying they looked like never having been coached, in the aftermath of their 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC.
Fowler said that his comments were 'taken out of context'.
SC East Bengal Starting XI -
Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Surchandra Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Wahengbam Luwang, Matti Steinmann, Balwant Singh.
Our starting XI.#NEUSCEB #ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/fA6GNwI3vG— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 5, 2020
NorthEast United FC Starting XI -
Gurmeet (GK), Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah, Ninthoinganba Meetei.
SC East Bengal Squad -
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali
Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan
Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh
NorthEast United FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
NEUFC vs SCEB
SC East Bengal are hoping to get their first points and win as they take on NorthEast United FC at Vasco's Tilak Maidan in the Indian Super League 2020-21.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC are goalless in match 17 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan.
Coach Robbie Fowler’s side is yet to score in the league and have conceded 5 goals in their opening two successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. The former Liverpool striker believes that it was individual errors that cost his side the points. “In all honesty, I will love to have them (more reinforcement) in all areas of the park. But I can't complain because we have what we have. Individual errors have cost us,” Fowler said.
Meanwhile NorthEast will aim to carry on with their positive start to the season. “We want to compete. We are going in a good direction. We have to improve a lot. The goal for this season is to be competitive. We have to take one game at a time. We will do everything we can to win,” said coach Gerard Nus.
NorthEast United might have a lot going for them but the one area that is a concern is scoring from open play. Three of the four goals that Highlanders have scored are from set-pieces.
“We are working to create chances from open play and set-pieces," said Nus. "We will not have only one plan. We are focussing on ourselves. We watched them (East Bengal) play and they did not have the results they wanted. But they are going to be difficult and a threat to us. It will be a tough game. We know how good they are with the ball. They are well organised during set-pieces. We are going to stop them and create chances against them. That's the plan."
“We have many new faces. We have six foreign players and many Indians who are new. This is a short season. We have established a plan since day one. We have started to bring in tactical ideas,” added Nus.
With both sides letting their opponents have most of the ball in their previous matches and preferring to attack on the counter, Saturday's clash will make for interesting viewing.