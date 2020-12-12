ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Live Updates: FC Goa Eye 2nd Straight Win vs Winless Odisha FC

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Live Updates: FC Goa will be playing their first 'away' game of the season when they take on a winless Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa in Match No.25 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. FC Goa have made one change to their starting XI from their previous game with Alberto Noguera replacing Edu Bedia. For Odisha, Marcelinho is starting on the bench. FC Goa, who registered their first win of the season in their previous game against Kerala Blasters will be going for a second straight win as the outfit from Bhubaneswar still searches for its first three points. Follow all the live updates of Odisha FC vs FC Goa in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw while tomorrow, NorthEast United FC take on Chennaiyin FC.

The Gaurs will have their sights set on a goal-fest. The likes of Igor Angulo, who is the current joint-top scorer this season, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia will have a big role to play as well. Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter's side has struggled at both ends of the pitch so far. Up front, their attack has appeared blunt, failing to score in three out of their four matches.

Juan Ferrando's side will also have their eyes set on their first clean sheet of the season. "When we are working in training, it's important to control a few details in transitions and keep improving. We are working a lot," said Ferrando. "I'm so happy about the defensive aspect because the team is good but sometimes, it's necessary to (keep) the intensity in defense. We need to be more aggressive," he added.

Odisha FC are also yet to register a clean sheet this season and have not been able to start games strongly, conceding five goals in the first half—most by a team this season. The problem for Baxter has also been watching his team being dominated by the opponents and Angulo will hope to add to his tally against a leaky Odisha defence.

Against FC Goa, the side that has the highest average possession by any team this season (58 percent), Baxter knows a big challenge lies ahead for his side. "The striker (Angulo) has been scoring goals and that's always a problem," the Englishman said. "The rest of the team, they have a set way of playing and they stick to it. It's important (that) you don't allow them to gain too much momentum. We have to be a constant threat and ought to be able to deal with them properly. They're one of the better teams and in that way, they deserve our respect," Baxter added.