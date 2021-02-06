ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Odisha Up for Big Challenge vs ATKMB

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan, up against Odisha FC, will be looking to close down the gap to Mumbai City FC, who are on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table during Match No.84 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. ATK Mohun Bagan are second in the point table and will be looking to close down the gap to the top of the table while Odisha are at the bottom of the table are looking to get their second win of the season. Follow all the live updates of Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in News18 Sports' blog.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha last met on December 3 where the former won 1-0. It was a last-minute win as Roy Krishna scored the winner in the fifth minute of the stoppage time. ATK Mohun Bagan had more shots on target and overall, had more possession as well. ATKMB committed more fouls than Odisha FC and grinded out a big victory at the Fatorda.

There will be additional pressure on Odisha FC as it looks to snap a winless run of five games under the guidance of Gerald Peyton, who took the charge on an interim basis. "In the last six games, we're going to show a positive attitude, a determination to win as many games as possible and take the club forward," said Peyton. "If you look at nearly all the games we've played, we've been a fraction away (from getting results). It's been one goal in every game and finding that combination to go and win games, I'm sure we are going to find that," Peyton added.

ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas is aware Odisha will be even hungrier this time, as they prepare for life without Baxter. "We have to play against Odisha the same way we play against Mumbai," said Habas. "They are in a special situation because the coach is out. Maybe when the team changes or the coach changes, the motivation increases," he added.