ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Odisha Up for Big Challenge vs ATKMB

19:21 (IST)
Odisha FC in the warm-ups!
Out for warm-ups! 🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL
ATK Mohun Bagan are the second-half kings!
15 of @atkmohunbaganfc's 16 goals scored in #HeroISL 2020-21 have come in the second half 🤯

Can @OdishaFC keep the Mariners at bay after the restart in #OFCATKMB?
Can @OdishaFC keep the Mariners at bay after the restart in #OFCATKMB?#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wFBXhx091G
Odisha FC have kept the least number of clean sheets in the season while ATK Mohun Bagan have kept the joint-modt.
Clean sheets in #HeroISL 2020-21
@OdishaFC - 1️⃣ (Least)
@atkmohunbaganfc - 8️⃣ (Joint-most)
ATK MOHUN BAGAN LINE-UP
ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.
Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Sumit Rathi, Salam Singh, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, Komal Thatal, David Williams.
TEAM NEWS! 📄— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 6, 2021
Lenny makes his first start for the #Mariners! 💚❤️
Subhasish, Pronay, Javi, and Manvir also make their way into the starting XI for #OFCATKMB 🤩#ATKMohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/w5sy1vyksg
ODISHA FC LINE-UP
Odisha FC starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar, Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher, Shubham Sarangi, S Lalhrezuala, Bradden Inman, Nandhakumar Sekar, Baoringdao Bodo, Laishram Singh.
🗞Gerry's named his side to take on the Mariners 💪#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/cd4oF6areE— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 6, 2021
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on the match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan, up against Odisha FC, will be looking to close down the gap to Mumbai City FC, who are on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table during Match No.84 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. ATK Mohun Bagan are second in the point table and will be looking to close down the gap to the top of the table while Odisha are at the bottom of the table are looking to get their second win of the season. Follow all the live updates of Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in News18 Sports' blog.
ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha last met on December 3 where the former won 1-0. It was a last-minute win as Roy Krishna scored the winner in the fifth minute of the stoppage time. ATK Mohun Bagan had more shots on target and overall, had more possession as well. ATKMB committed more fouls than Odisha FC and grinded out a big victory at the Fatorda.
There will be additional pressure on Odisha FC as it looks to snap a winless run of five games under the guidance of Gerald Peyton, who took the charge on an interim basis. "In the last six games, we're going to show a positive attitude, a determination to win as many games as possible and take the club forward," said Peyton. "If you look at nearly all the games we've played, we've been a fraction away (from getting results). It's been one goal in every game and finding that combination to go and win games, I'm sure we are going to find that," Peyton added.
ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas is aware Odisha will be even hungrier this time, as they prepare for life without Baxter. "We have to play against Odisha the same way we play against Mumbai," said Habas. "They are in a special situation because the coach is out. Maybe when the team changes or the coach changes, the motivation increases," he added.