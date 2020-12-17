ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Off-side Rules Out Odisha's Legitimate Goal vs BFC

19:53 (IST)
22' - Everybody misses!
How many chances did Bengaluru get?
Almost all the forward players took their chance but all failed to get it in the back of the net. Odisha holding on here...
19' - A test for wither defence!
End to end stuff from both Odisha and Bengaluru.. who will blink first?
A fiery start to the game!
9' - Off or on?
No Goal! Off-side called and Manuel Onwu's shot goes in the back of the net.
Replays show that it was a tight call and maybe on.
9' Onwu does well to beat Gurpreet but he was called offside by the ref.
OFC 0 - 0 BFC
OFC 0 - 0 BFC#OdishaFC #ଆମଟିମ୍ଆମଗେମ୍ #AmaTeamAmaGame #ISL #OFCBFC
7' - I'll catch that!
Jerry Mawihmingthanga flies down the right with acres of space and he whips in a beautiful cross but there is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who plucks it out of the air with Manuel Onwu lurking at the back post.
2' - Miscue goes wide!
Dimas Delgado takes the corner in the first minute itself and Arshdeep Singh punches it way from another corner.
From that, the BFC play it short and after a few passes, send it in for Kristian Opseth, who tries to volley with his right but he miscues and it flies harmlessly wide.
Kick-Off!
And we are off! Winless Odisha FC are up against unbeaten Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Both teams are unchanged.
Clean Sheet?
Bengaluru FC, who have recovered from their scoring slump of last season, have been conceding goals - four in their just last two matches!
𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙮!
Yet to Score vs 11!
Odisha FC's only two goals this season came against a 10-man Jamshedpur FC side - which means that they are yet to score against a team with 11 players this season!
The Gaffer on our game against Bengaluru FC tonight
Scoring problem!
Odisha FC, on the other hand, have failed to score in four of their five matches this season, and the poor form of their forward line will be a big cause for concern for Stuart Baxter’s side.
.@OdishaFC have scored only in 1️⃣ of their 5️⃣ matches this season!
Can they find their scoring form against @bengalurufc who have shipped 6⃣ goals in 5⃣ matches?
Can they find their scoring form against @bengalurufc who have shipped 6⃣ goals in 5⃣ matches?#OFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/umR1NdpIXi
Leaky Defense!
Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in a thrilling fashion in their previous encounter and will hope to carry their goal-scoring form into the game against Odisha FC.
The boss caught up with #BFCTV and spoke about tomorrow's game against Odisha FC, the impact of @dimasdelgadomor on the team and gave us an update on player fitness.
Bengaluru FC Starting XI -
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.
TEAM NEWS! The Blues are unchanged for tonight's clash against Odisha FC.
BFC subs: Mawia, Muirang, Ajay, Amay, Fran, Semboi, Udanta, Brown, Leon.
BFC subs: Mawia, Muirang, Ajay, Amay, Fran, Semboi, Udanta, Brown, Leon. #OFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Xw6VYldL2y
Odisha Starting XI -
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.
⚫️🟣 T E A M N E W S 🟣⚫️ How we line-up to face BFC...
Bengaluru FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon
Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang
Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Sing
Odisha FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan
Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay
Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh
Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira
Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
Odisha FC, who are winless in five matches, take on Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten so far, in Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
As @OdishaFC search for their first win, @bengalurufc look to continue building steam after a dominant victory last time out!
Which team will come out on top in #OFCBFC?
Which team will come out on top in #OFCBFC? 🤔#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/O2cRqs34Mu