ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Off-side Rules Out Odisha's Legitimate Goal vs BFC

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: Odisha FC take on Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in the Indian Super League.

1st Half

Odisha FC VS Bengaluru FC Football Scorecard

Match 31, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 17 Dec, 20 19:30

Odisha FC

0

Odisha FC
Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC

0

Highlights

Live Blog

19:53 (IST)

22' - Everybody misses!

How many chances did Bengaluru get?

Almost all the forward players took their chance but all failed to get it in the back of the net. Odisha holding on here...

19:50 (IST)

19' - A test for wither defence!

End to end stuff from both Odisha and Bengaluru.. who will blink first?

19:42 (IST)

9' - Off or on?

No Goal! Off-side called and Manuel Onwu's shot goes in the back of the net. 

Replays show that it was a tight call and maybe on. 

19:39 (IST)

7' - I'll catch that!

Jerry Mawihmingthanga flies down the right with acres of space and he whips in a beautiful cross but there is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who plucks it out of the air with Manuel Onwu lurking at the back post. 

19:35 (IST)

2' - Miscue goes wide!

Dimas Delgado takes the corner in the first minute itself and Arshdeep Singh punches it way from another corner. 

From that, the BFC play it short and after a few passes, send it in for Kristian Opseth, who tries to volley with his right but he miscues and it flies harmlessly wide. 

19:31 (IST)

Kick-Off!

And we are off! Winless Odisha FC are up against unbeaten Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. 

Both teams are unchanged.

19:21 (IST)

Clean Sheet?

Bengaluru FC, who have recovered from their scoring slump of last season, have been conceding goals - four in their just last two matches!

19:16 (IST)

Yet to Score vs 11!

Odisha FC's only two goals this season came against a 10-man Jamshedpur FC side - which means that they are yet to score against a team with 11 players this season! 

19:05 (IST)

Scoring problem!

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have failed to score in four of their five matches this season, and the poor form of their forward line will be a big cause for concern for Stuart Baxter’s side.

19:00 (IST)

Leaky Defense!

Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in a thrilling fashion in their previous encounter and will hope to carry their goal-scoring form into the game against Odisha FC.

18:49 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - 

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

18:47 (IST)

Odisha Starting XI - 

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

18:43 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Sing

18:40 (IST)

Odisha FC Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

18:37 (IST)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC, who are winless in five matches, take on Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten so far, in Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Off-side Rules Out Odisha's Legitimate Goal vs BFC

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: Odisha FC

would have been ahead with Manuel Onwu putting the ball in the back of the net but he was called offside when he had timed his run to perfection against Bengaluru FC with the aim to arrest their slide in the Indian Super League Season 7 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

The numbers, for Odisha, don't make for good reading. They have just one point from five matches and have scored the least number of goals in the league so far. Both their goals came against Jamshedpur FC when the latter were down to ten-men. And on Wednesday, Odisha will take on former champions Bengaluru, who are unbeaten in the league so far.

Baxter's side averages just 2.4 shots on target per match so far and the Englishman stressed the need for his side to be more attacking in nature.  "We certainly need to be better at attacking based on our possession. If we can gain momentum and take momentum away from the opponents, that will help us,” said Baxter.

Odisha’s defence has conceded seven goals so far, four of which have been from set-pieces (3 penalties and 1 free-kick). They have conceded a goal in almost every match.

But Baxter was firm in defending his backline and called in for a collective term performance, “I don't think conceding goals is the direct responsibility of the centre-backs and I don't think the centre-backs' performances have been sub-standard. We have defended very well in some games.

Bengaluru have scored a good chunk of their goals from set-pieces so far, including three from throw-ins, and will look to exploit Odisha's vulnerability in this regard. They are also high on confidence, coming off a huge win against Kerala Blasters, in which the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri managed to find the net. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat will expect his players to pick up from where they left off against Kerala.

“I know my players, there is no complacency. They are competitive and for sure, they will try to get the three points. We are never complacent against any team in the ISL because we know that any team can beat any team in this league,” said Cuadrat.

“For sure, teams like Odisha are very dangerous. We are all conscious of that. We know that they have been fighting for the points, but it has not been happening until now,” added Cuadrat.

