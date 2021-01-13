ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Isma Scores Again, Chennai Take 2-0 Lead vs OFC

19:53 (IST)
GOAL
Chennaiyin Double Their Lead
21' | Isma makes no mistake from the spot. Chennai double their lead
PENALTY
Chennai win a penalty
20' | Chennai hit Odisha with a fast counter attack, Isma and Thapa combined and played 1-2 inside the box and then Thapa was fouled there by Gourav Bora.
GOAL
Chennaiyin Break the Deadlock
15' | Isma makes no mistake the second time, he colly slots in past the goalkeeper
11' |
8' |
CFC Chance
5' | Should have finished there! Isma received a good pass from Fatkhulo on the right flank. He moved inside with pace, entered the box and got himself into a good position to score but his shot is well over te bar.
3' | Jerry Lalrinzuala got the ball and dashed forward, looked like he'll cause some trouble for Odisha but Vinit Rai was alert there nullify the threat.
KICK-OFF
1' | Action begins at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Last-placed Odisha FC is up against 8th-placed Chennaiyin FC.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 3
CFC Wins: 0
OFC Wins: 1
Draws: 2
Ready for some 🇧🇷 flair? 🤙#OFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ovE9dW8eWm— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 13, 2021
COACH'S CORNER:
Stuart Baxter, Head Coach, Odisha FC: Is the glass half full or half empty? I think you can look at it both ways. Whatever it is, it is for both teams. It's a possibility, yes, when you have these doubleheaders. Sometimes you do change tactics. But we have to look at a fresh set of players, we have to look at the injuries. We have a suspension in Jacob (Tratt). So that is on the table. We will make a final decision later in the evening.
Csaba Laszlo, Head Coach, Chennaiyin FC: Our biggest problem according to me is actually scoring goals. We create a lot of chances. But somehow we haven't scored enough goals and if you don't score goals, it is very difficult to win games.
ODISHA FC STARTING XI:
Odisha FC boss Stuart Baxter has picked these XI players to start the game. 4 changes for Odisha, Marcelinho starts.
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Marcelo Pereira, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor.
This is how Baxter's Boys will be lining up tonight! ⚔️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/lT38a1HvSX— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 13, 2021
CHENNAIYIN FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Chennaiyin FC starting XI. Only 1 change for the, Isma comes in place of Jakub.
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.
#OFCCFC Team News 📜— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 13, 2021
1️⃣ change as Isma comes in for Jakub 🔄#AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/jXg9hArp02
On the other hand, Chennaiyin have slipped to eighth after the draw, having managed only one win in their last five outings. The two sides will be hoping for goals and much-improved performance. The earlier fixture saw both teams missing a number of chances to take the lead and left them in the bottom four.
Highlights: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC 🎥 The key moments from a tightly contested encounter. 💥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/WVr8JxMoF8— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 11, 2021
After suffering six defeats, Odisha notched their maiden win of the season by defeating Kerala Blasters last week. The bottom-placed side followed that by holding Chennaiyin to a goalless draw over the weekend.
👤 Faces of Focus 👤#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/FkIBwLeIr3— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 13, 2021
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 57 of the Indian Super League season 7. Odisha FC take on Chennaiyin FC in tonight's contest. The GMC Stadium in Bambolim is the venue for the match.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Laggards Odisha FC will be eager to extend their two-match unbeaten run when they take on an out-of-sorts Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League clash here on Wednesday.
On the other hand, Chennaiyin have slipped to eighth after the draw, having managed only one win in their last five outings. The two sides will be hoping for goals and much-improved performance. The earlier fixture saw both teams missing a number of chances to take the lead and left them in the bottom four.
A win on Wednesday will change the script for both of them. However, after facing each other just a few days ago, there is every chance that the two teams will just cancel each other out again. This is something that has crossed Odisha coach Stuart Baxter's mind, but he said that whatever issues stem from having to face the same team twice in four days, it is for both teams to bear.
"Is the glass half full or half empty? I think you can look at it both ways. Whatever it is, it is for both teams. If it is a positive, they've got just as much positives as we have. The only thing I can say is that it is going to be difficult for both teams," he said.
Baxter, however, refused to comment on whether he would opt for a change in tactics in order to make it difficult for Chennaiyin to predict what his team would do.
"It's a possibility, yes, when you have these doubleheaders. Sometimes you do change tactics. But we have to look at a fresh set of players, we have to look at the injuries. We have a suspension in Jacob (Tratt). So that is on the table. We will make a final decision later in the evening," he added.
Sunday saw Chennaiyin's goal-scoring woes in the league continue with Rahim Ali and Jakub Sylvestr both missing golden opportunities to get their team three points. The former champions have netted the least goals in the league and have now not scored in half the games that they have played. With their main creative force Rafael Crivellaro out for the rest of the season, their forwards can't afford to be wasteful anymore.
For coach Csaba Laszlo, it is now evident that this is his biggest headache. "Our biggest problem according to me is actually scoring goals. We create a lot of chances. But somehow we haven't scored enough goals and if you don't score goals, it is very difficult to win games," he said.