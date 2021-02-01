ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur Desperate for Win vs Odisha

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC, up against Odisha FC, will be desperate for a win as they are still in contention for the playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.79 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Bradden Inman makes his first start for Odisha FC after his move from ATK to Odisha. Jamshedpur are winless for their last five matches ever since they beat Bengaluru FC. Still with a chance to make the playoffs, they will want a win today. Odisha FC are reeling at the bottom of the table and still searching for their second win of the season. Follow all the live updates of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog.

Jamshedpur and Odisha played their first leg on November 29, which was an exhilarating 2-2 draw. In that match, Jamshedpur had a two-goal lead with Nerijus Valskis scoring a brace but they had goalkeeper TP Rehenesh sent off for handling the ball and Diego Mauricio punished them and scored a double of his own. Mauricio's match-drawing goal came in the third minute of the stoppage time.

Odisha FC have won just one game and have lost seven, managing just one clean sheet in this edition. But they did record two draws in the last two encounters against better teams. Coach Stuart Baxter urged his side to step up and turn the things around. "At the moment, we need to start (turning) those good performances that ended in a draw to good performances that result in a win," he said.

Jamshedpur find themselves in a similar situation. While Odisha have dropped points in their last four games, it's been five matches since JFC registered a win. JFC have also failed to score in three out of their last four games. With the top four looking ever so distant, coach Owen Coyle will be looking to turn his team's goalscoring form around. "The way for us is to try and win those games which can make a difference, from one point to three points. We showed last year that if you can win game after game, then that carries (teams) into those positions (top four). We have six massive games ahead of us but we will take each game at a time starting with Odisha. We want to try and win that game," he said.