ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Juande Misses Huge Chance

20:10 (IST)
39' | What brilliant display of skill from Rahul KP to fool and get past Antonay but his pass is not sharp enough and is put out for a corner by Vinit Rai.
37' | After a Kerala Blasters attempt, Odisha launch a counter and Jerry gets into a good position on the right flank but can't get his pass right.
Juande Miss
34' | Arshdeep gifts the ball to Gary Hooper, who does well to take it up and draw defenders to himself on the near post and unselfishly passes it back in the middle. Juande gets to it but misses an open goal. Huge let down!
31' | Taylor loses the ball to Sahal under pressure from Hooper. Sahal does well to pass the ball for Hooper, who creates a good yard or two for himself but can't get his shot on target.
29' | Lovely little work from Mauricio, who lays the ball for Inman and continues his run up. Inman with a good chip for him but Albino Gomes comes forward and collects the ball. Good goalkeeping!
27' | Kerala Blasters are yet to hit the target. They have been unable to create any clear-cut chances in a match that is do-or-die for them,
15' | There's not much promise going forward for Kerala Blasters so far. Jerry M, however, has as usual been very lively on the right flank.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Isak Vanlalruatfela has got to the bench for Odisha FC for the first time this season. Here's the interview we did with him.
6' | Denechandra with an attempted cross in the middle for his Blasters teammates but Arshdeep comes out and collects the ball.
3' | Early attack from Odisha! Diego Mauricio, around a host of defenders, passes across to Inman, who tries to go for goal but instead puts the ball out.
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium. Kerala Blasters get us underway in their match against Odisha FC.
Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna wants his players to give their all in the remaining games.
Everything to play for as we head into the tail end of the @IndSuperLeague 🙌🏽@lakibuteka #OFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/QCNNL8pmhh— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 10, 2021
Here are the numbers of the two front men in Diego Mauricio and Jordan Murray for Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters, respectively.
The 🔢 of the main men upfront from either side, this #HeroISL season 👟🔥 #OFCKBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/5KrB6yPVNT— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 11, 2021
Defensive Woes for Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC
Kerala Blasters are winless in four games and have conceded the most goals this season (27). Odisha lie a close second on that table, having conceded 25 goals. The defensive issues faced by both teams are visible from the fact that Odisha has faced the maximum number of shots on target while Kerala have faced the second-most.
Both Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have not been on a good run. Who will break the duck today?
.@KeralaBlasters - 4⃣-match winless run.@OdishaFC - 6️⃣-match winless run.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 11, 2021
Can either team return to winning ways after #OFCKBFC? 💪#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wZXZbFVgdD
WHEN THEY LAST MET
Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters last played on January 7, where Odisha came out victorious 4-2. It was a Diego Mauricio brace that took Odisha to the victory. Jordan Murray had got Kerala on board first in the seventh minute but then began their downhill. Jeakson scored an own goal in the 22nd minute and then Steven Taylor scored Odisha's second in the 42nd. Mauricio then scored two within 10 minutes to put Odisha up with four goals. Hooper got another back in the 79th minute but he couldn't get KBFC close to Odisha.
Last time we met 🤩#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/R6E11Y7Rz4— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 11, 2021
KERALA BLASTERS LINE-UP
Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Yondrembem Denechandra, Rahul KP, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Givson Singh, Ritwik Das.
Jeakson and Hooper are back in the starting line-up.
TEAM NEWS 🗞️— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 11, 2021
2️⃣ changes as @JeaksonT and @HOOP588 are 🔙 in for tonight's clash against Odisha!#OFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/AaNSOQXnrD
ODISHA FC LINE-UP
Odisha FC starting XI: Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar, Saurabh Meher, Shubham Sarangi, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'souza, S Lalhrezuala, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh.
LINE-UPS | #OFCKBFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 11, 2021
Steven Taylor returns as @OdishaFC make 3️⃣ changes. @HOOP588 too returns for @KeralaBlasters and is among 2️⃣ alterations made by @lakibuteka 📝
Live Updates 👉 https://t.co/KLPUs18mTp#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6CvU4GKDkJ
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.90 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.
Odisha coach Gerald Peyton is aware that Kerala will be fighting for all that they have but he will take confidence from their record against the southern outfit. In their three meetings so far, Kerala have never beaten Odisha. "I think they've got some good players.," he said. "Tactically, we know how they play and will match them in every area. They play a 4-4-2 and we are going to play the same way. We are going to make it difficult for them and I think we can do the double over them."
Making the playoffs appears an uphill task but Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna hasn't given up hope. "Our objective is to get 12 points (from our remaining four matches) but we will take it step-by-step," he said. "Tomorrow is an opportunity to get the points and be closer to the teams that have better chances of qualifying for the playoffs."