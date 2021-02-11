ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Juande Misses Huge Chance

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Updates: Kerala Blasters are in a must-win situation as they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.90 at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. Kerala Blasters kickstart the game vs Odisha. Juande misses an open goal after Albino gifted the ball to Hooper. Gary Hooper shoots it way wide after getting into a good position. Albino thwarts danger from Mauricio following Inman's good chip for the striker. Odisha FC have made a couple of inroads but Kerala Blasters are yet to create anything of note so far. Kerala Blasters will go all out to win this game if they want to stay in the race for the playoffs while Odisha, who are out of the playoffs race already, will take the field today with nothing to lose even as they are on a six-match winless run. Follow all the live updates of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters last played on January 7, where Odisha came out victorious 4-2. It was a Diego Mauricio brace that took Odisha to the victory. Jordan Murray had got Kerala on board first in the seventh minute but then began their downhill. Jeakson scored an own goal in the 22nd minute and then Steven Taylor scored Odisha's second in the 42nd. Mauricio then scored two within 10 minutes to put Odisha up with four goals. Hooper got another back in the 79th minute but he couldn't get KBFC close to Odisha.

Odisha coach Gerald Peyton is aware that Kerala will be fighting for all that they have but he will take confidence from their record against the southern outfit. In their three meetings so far, Kerala have never beaten Odisha. "I think they've got some good players.," he said. "Tactically, we know how they play and will match them in every area. They play a 4-4-2 and we are going to play the same way. We are going to make it difficult for them and I think we can do the double over them."

Making the playoffs appears an uphill task but Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna hasn't given up hope. "Our objective is to get 12 points (from our remaining four matches) but we will take it step-by-step," he said. "Tomorrow is an opportunity to get the points and be closer to the teams that have better chances of qualifying for the playoffs."