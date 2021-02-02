ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Puts BFC 1-0 Up

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC lead 1-0 against SC East Bengal as they are desperate for a win that will end their winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.80 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. Cleiton Silva puts Bengaluru FC in the lead with a sweet finish. Bengaluru FC are enduring their worst season as they have struggled to get going and are on an eight-game winless run. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have not won in the last four games and will be eager to find a win once more. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC in News18 Sports' blog.

East Bengal registered a surprising 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC in their previous meeting, which was played on January 9. Matti Steinmann had scored in the 20th minute and that remained the only goal to be scored in the match. Bengaluru FC had more shots overall and the higher number of five shots on target as well but East Bengal found the back of the net in one of their three on-target shots.

The inability to convert chances has cost SCEB points lately. They have netted just 12 goals all season, which is the second-lowest tally in the league. SCEB are currently four points away from fourth spot but coach Robbie Fowler believes his side is still in the race, despite the position they find themselves in. "The results will dictate that obviously (whether we make it to the playoffs). We go into games wanting to get the results and we'll keep trying until it is mathematically impossible to get into the top four. At the minute, it is (possible), but the results may dictate that," said Fowler.

Similar to SCEB, Bengaluru have also been on a lean patch. They have been winless in their last 8 matches, having lost 5 of those. Conceding goals has been a problem for BFC, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches. They have conceded 19 goals so far, with only Odisha and Kerala conceding more. So far this season, the Blues have dropped 9 points from winning positions. They were close to securing a win in the last game before throwing away a two-goal lead to Hyderabad in a 2-2 draw. They will have their task cut out against SCEB, with both Erik Paartalu and Juanan set to miss the game. BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa acknowledged the mood in the camp has been uneasy, given the recent run of results but that his side are still in the playoff races is keeping him positive.