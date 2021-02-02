ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Puts BFC 1-0 Up

19:49 (IST)
19' | SC East Bengal have seen a lot of the ball in these initial minutes but Bengaluru FC have made their one chance count. Or pehaps even created that one with Chhetri beating Neville in the air.
SC East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC
19' | SC East Bengal have seen a lot of the ball in these initial minutes but Bengaluru FC have made their one chance count. Or pehaps even created that one with Chhetri beating Neville in the air.
SC East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC
CLEITON PUTS BFC 1-0 UP
12' | GOAL! Cleiton Silva gives Bengaluru FC the lead. Sunil Chhetri does extremely well to rise high against Scott Neville to head the long ball into the path of Cleiton Silva, who takes a sweet first touch and hits it home.
SC East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC
12' OH YES! 🔥 Chhetri climbs high to nod down for Silva, who takes a touch and smashes home on the volley past Debjit. 0-1. #SCEBBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/rQt0fRYLE8— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 2, 2021
6' | Great chance for SCEB! Bright does extremely well to stay on foot amid a swarm of BFC defenders and puts the ball for Harmanpreet in the middle, but the youngster is outmuscled by Ajith.
7' | Off the corner, Gurpreet gets around SCEB and his own player to try and get to the ball but spills it. It is somehow deemed to be a foul on him.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Bengaluru FC
3' | Good start for Bengaluru FC as an early chance falls their way. That should be a boost for them!
SC East Bengal 0-0 Bengaluru FC
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan with both SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in a do-or-die situation.
Today, Odisha FC sacked their coach Stuart Baxter after he used a rape analogy in the post-match interview to express his discontent with a penalty decision going against the team.
Ahead of the game, a Bengaluru FC fan wrote to News18.com trying to remind Sunil Chhetri of what the true winning feeling is following the captain's heartbreaking statement after their loss in the previous game.
WHEN THEY LAST MET
East Bengal registered a surprising 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC in their previous meeting, which was played on January 9. Matti Steinmann had scored in the 20th minute and that remained the only goal to be scored in the match. Bengaluru FC had more shots overall and the higher number of five shots on target as well but East Bengal found the back of the net in one of their three on-target shots.
BENGALURU FC LINE-UP
Bengaluru FC starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Leon Augustin.
Substitutes: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Srivas, Biswa Darjee, Amay Morajkar, Xisco Hernandez, Kristian Opseth, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.
With Paartalu suspended and Juanan injured, Bengaluru FC are unprecedently fieldig only two foreigners.
TEAM NEWS! @pratikch89 and @iam_ajith_18 return to the Blues' XI to face SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan tonight. #WeAreBFC #SCEBBFC pic.twitter.com/RebnNokhTD— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 2, 2021
SC EAST BENGAL LINE-UP
SC East Bengal starting XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Ankit Mukherjee, Ajay Chhetri, Matti Steinmann, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Wahengbam Luwang, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh.
Substitutes: Subrata Paul, Rana Gharami, Yumnam Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Changes in the line-up with Wahengbam and Holloway getting starts. Maghoma and Pilkington are resigned to the bench.
TEAM NEWS 📰: 4 changes – Rana, Rafique, Pilkington & Maghoma OUT; Ankit, Angousana, Matti & Aaron IN.— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 2, 2021
Here's how we start against BFC tonight 👇#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #SCEBBFC #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/3zOs6VKCRH
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC lead 1-0 against SC East Bengal as they are desperate for a win that will end their winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.80 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. Cleiton Silva puts Bengaluru FC in the lead with a sweet finish. Bengaluru FC are enduring their worst season as they have struggled to get going and are on an eight-game winless run. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have not won in the last four games and will be eager to find a win once more. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC in News18 Sports' blog.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
East Bengal registered a surprising 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC in their previous meeting, which was played on January 9. Matti Steinmann had scored in the 20th minute and that remained the only goal to be scored in the match. Bengaluru FC had more shots overall and the higher number of five shots on target as well but East Bengal found the back of the net in one of their three on-target shots.
The inability to convert chances has cost SCEB points lately. They have netted just 12 goals all season, which is the second-lowest tally in the league. SCEB are currently four points away from fourth spot but coach Robbie Fowler believes his side is still in the race, despite the position they find themselves in. "The results will dictate that obviously (whether we make it to the playoffs). We go into games wanting to get the results and we'll keep trying until it is mathematically impossible to get into the top four. At the minute, it is (possible), but the results may dictate that," said Fowler.
Similar to SCEB, Bengaluru have also been on a lean patch. They have been winless in their last 8 matches, having lost 5 of those. Conceding goals has been a problem for BFC, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches. They have conceded 19 goals so far, with only Odisha and Kerala conceding more. So far this season, the Blues have dropped 9 points from winning positions. They were close to securing a win in the last game before throwing away a two-goal lead to Hyderabad in a 2-2 draw. They will have their task cut out against SCEB, with both Erik Paartalu and Juanan set to miss the game. BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa acknowledged the mood in the camp has been uneasy, given the recent run of results but that his side are still in the playoff races is keeping him positive.