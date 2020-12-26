ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Updates: Chennaiyin Eye Top 4 vs Winless East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Updates: Chennaiyin FC eye a spot in the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table as they take on a winless SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in Match No.39 on Saturday. Chennaiyin FC have registered two wins so far and will be eyeing a third win of the season. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win of the season. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC in News18 Sports' blog. On December 23, FC Goa came from behind as Igor Angulo scored in the last minute to help them to a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC.

CFC will be wary of the threat SC East Bengal poses as the Kolkata team motivated to get its first win. Three former Chennaiyin FC strikers are now part of SC East Bengal - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh and CK Vineeth. And, they will be keen to do their best in an important game. Chennaiyin are meeting the Kolkata side for the first time ever and they would hope to continue the momentum after beating a strong FC Goa on December 19.

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler insisted that his players had put behind the disappointment of allowing Kerala Blasters to snatch a draw with a late equaliser in their last match. "The morale that we got here has been good," he said, adding "at times, we've been unlucky". "It's totally unfortunate that you're conceding goals at the last minute. But the lads played really well and we created a lot of chances. We could have won the game quite convincingly. But football is like that."

CFC Head Coach Csaba Laszlo said East Bengal were improving gradually and expected a tough match. "East Bengal have good football players; they are a new team that needs to adapt to the ISL. I saw that in the starting few matches they weren't good but they are improving and it will be a difficult challenge for us for sure," he said.