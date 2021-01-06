ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Resurgent East Bengal Face Stiff Goa Test

Defensively, both sides have struggled. While SCEB are yet to register a clean sheet, Goa have kept just one, despite their attacking flair. The two sides have also been guilty of conceding in the dying minutes of the game.
The new year brought new fortunes for debutants SC East Bengal as they finally bagged their first win in the ISL, brushing aside Odisha FC 3-1 in their last outing.
Both sides find themselves at the opposite ends of the points table. SCEB are placed second from the bottom while Goa have jumped to third after late comeback victories over Jamshedpur and Hyderabad.
The Gaurs, while starting as favourites, will look to make it three wins on the trot but with the monkey finally off the back for East Bengal, Robbie Fowler's side will certainly fancy its chances.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Latest Updates: Boosted by their first-ever Indian Super League victory, SC East Bengal will look to continue the good form when they take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.
