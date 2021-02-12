ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Bright Enobakhare, Aridane Score as Match Ends 1-1

21:28 (IST)
Last gasp goal by Aridane Santana denies SC Eat Bengal all three points
90+7 | The subsequent free-kick was taken by Maghoma was not threatening at all.
RED CARD
90+6 | Yasir with a high-foot and he is off. SCEB get a free-kick in a promising position
GOAL
SCEB 1-1 HFC
90+1 | Ariadane with the equaliser for Hyderabad.
SUBSTITUTION
Double HFC Change
88' | Liston Colaco, Chinglensana Singh OUT; Rohit Danu, Sahil Tavora IN
87' | Hyderabad FC are fighting for their lives now, however, none of their deliveries inside the box are finding their target/s.
SUBSTITUTION
Second SCEB Change
86' | Sourav Das OUT, Wahengbam Luwang IN
PENALTY DENIED
81' | Now SCEB is denied a penalty! Bright goes down inside the ball after Kattimani's knee catches him. Referee decides not to give one.
SUBSTITUTION
SCEB Change
80' | Anthony Pilkington OUT, Aaron Joshua Holloway IN
75' | Anthony Pilkington looking to get on the scoresheet now. He gets the ball on the right, cuts in, evades two defenders and gets to take a shot from the edge of the box. However, it sails over.
70' | Hyderabad were robbed off a penalty there. The ball clearly hit Raju Gaikwad's arm and it was in an unnatural position.
OFFSIDE!
73' | Sandaza hits the back of the net but the flag was raised
SUBSTITUTION
HFC Change
70' | Lluis Sastre OUT, Fran Sandaza IN
69' | Halicharan Narzary gets the ball outside the penalty area on the left. He checks the ball to his right and enters the box but then goes to ground after tangling with Sarthak Golui. He requests for a spot-kick but it's not granted.
SUBSTITUTION
HFC Double Change
66' | Asish Rai, Joel Chianese OUT; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir IN
INCHES WIDE!
62' | HFC almost with an equaliser. The ball falls for Akash Mishra who decides to try his luck from distance. He hit the ball perfectly but subrata Paul was there to deny him the scoring opportunity.
GOAL
SCEB 1-0 HFC
59' | Bright Enobakhare will the opening goal of the night. From the HFC attack, SCEB have turned around and taken the lead. The ball was cleared away from the SCEB box, Anthony Pilkington headed it down in the path of Bright Enobakhare near the halfway line. The Nigeria forward dashed forward and calmly finished it past Kattimani.
HITS THE POST!
58' | Aridane shoots from just outside the box, the strike takes an ungly deflection and hits the post. Paul was wrongfooted tehre.
YELLOW CARD
SCEB Player Booked
57' | Raju Gaikwad is the first SCEB player to be booked tonight. He fouled Liston there.
YELLOW CARD
HFC Player Booked
54' | Joao Victor is the first player to be booked as he fouls Bright Enobakhare.
51' | Narayan Das drills in a low cross, Pilkington receives the ball, lays the ball for Bright who is just outside the box. The ball falls perfectly for SCEB no. 10 but his powerful strike is off target.
48' | Liston from the right-hand flank fires in a ball towards the far post where two HFC were lingering unmarked. As the ball came in, a SCEB player got his head to it, just enough to put Aridane off his stride as he placed it wide from close range.
47' | Ankit Mukherjee drills in a ball from the near side but there were no SCEB players to attack the ball. Kattimaani dives in to catch the ball.
SECOND-HALF
46' | Action resumes! Another exciting half awaits us. Both teams came close to scoring the opening goal but were denied by two top-class saves. Will they be able to breach each other's backline in the second 45 minutes?
This is the Pilkington run and the brilliant strike which was denied by an equally brilliant save by Kattimani.
Here THE save from Subrata Paul that denied Hyderabad FC their lead.
HALF-TIME
SCEB 0-0 HFC
Stalemate at the break as both teams fail to find the back of the net.
FINGERTIPS SAVE!
43' | Anthony Pilkington gets the ball on the right flank, controls, moves inside and launches a vicious strike from just outside the box and Kattimani makes a fingertips save to deny SCEB the lead
WHAT A CHANCE!
40' | Ankit Mukherjee with the chance of the match so far for SCEB! Retainng the ball on the righ flank, he ran in towards the goal by the byline, there were players waiting in the box but he decides to shoot. Kattimani saves it with his left foot. The rebound fell for him again and he headed it straight to the GK
39' | A ball was drilled in from the near side corner quadrant, a SCEB defender got his head to it but not properly, the ball falls for Joao Vitor. He chests the ball down and shoots but it is way over.
ISL 2020-21 Highlights, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Points shared at the Tilak Maidan Stadium as Aridane Santana scored late to deny SC East Bengal all three points. After an evenly poised first half, SC East Bengal upped the ante in the second and got the lead in the match on the 59th minute after Bright was set free by Pilkington near the halfway line and the Nigerian forward made no mistake to run forward and put it past a helpless Hyderabad FC goalkeeper. Things were looking bright for the red-and-gold brigade but on the second minute of the added time Aridane Santana scored one of the easiest tap-ins to put Hyderabad FC on level terms. That was not the end of all the drama as Mohammed Yasir was shown a straight red in the dying minutes of the added time for a high boot on SCEB's Angou. Indian Super League match number 91 was being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
SC East Bengal, who have struggled for consistency so far in their maiden Indian Super League season, will face Hyderabad FC in a must-win game here on Friday. They've spent most of the season near the bottom of the table.
Despite that, it's not all over for them, for a win against fourth-placed Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan will take them to within four points of their opponents with three games left. SCEB have 16 points from 16 games.
They would still need favours from other teams to dent the chances of NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad and FC Goa — who are all tied on 23 points with 16 games played — but it is not out of the question.
They face ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast and wooden-spooners Odisha FC in their last three games. But for assistant coach Tony Grant, Friday's test may be the toughest one yet.
"I rate them higher than most of the other clubs. They are better than the last two years and they got some good players. It's going to be a tough game.
"They are few points ahead of us so they have got more to try and hold on to," he added. But to get anything out of the match, SCEB will have to be at their best in the final third.
They have scored the lowest number of goals from open play (7) and talisman Bright Enobakhare has faded after a bright start. There is every chance the match will be decided in the second half — Hyderabad have scored 75 percent of their goals in the second half while SCEB have conceded 14 out of 21 goals in the same period.
East Bengal had their finest game against Jamshedpur FC with the entire squad putting on a good display. Grant maintained that he prefers to start with a similar eleven but wasn't sure if that was the best 11.
"We can't play the same 11. We played really well. We would like to play the same team but whether we have any knocks or inquiries, we will find out later," Grant said.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez, who has just extended his contract with the team, knows that a win will be a giant step towards making the playoffs. His team is on an eight-match unbeaten run and will look to continue their good form.
"It's a tough game. I think that they have changed a lot of players. But we will try to win," he said. "(If) we win all the games, we will be in the top four. The end is close. We need to take it game by game and win points."