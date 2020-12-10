ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: East Bengal Down to 10 Men after Lyngdoh Sent Off

ISL 2020-21 Live Updates, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: SC East Bengal will host Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League's Match No.23 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa as they desperately look for their first win of the season. SC East Bengal are down to 10 men after Eugeneson Lyngdoh was shown two yellow card in a space of four minutes. Jamshedpur FC get a bright start to the game with William Lalnunfela troublig the SC East Bengal defence on the right wing. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a game that had contentious refereeing decisions. Tomorrow, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Liverpool legend and East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is under pressure after three straight losses that leaves his team rooted at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table. East Bengal are currently the only side yet to open their account in the 11-team top-tier league. The Owen Coyle-coached Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after their one-sided win over ATK Mohun Bagan, who were unbeaten till they played them.

Lacking a quality striker upfront, SC East Bengal's backline too has been badly exposed of late, especially after injury to their captain and defensive mainstay Danny Fox. Up against the Red Miners, boasting last season's Golden Ball winner Nerijus Valskis, Fowler's shaky defence will be further tested. "It's not going to be an easy game as no game in this tournament is supposed to be easy. We have a lot of quality in the side; we just need to take our chances. We need to convert chances and defend well," SC East Bengal's midfielder Jacques Maghoma said.

"Well, the psychological boost is to win the match and we obviously deserve to win the match, obviously (against) the team that is on top of the league, the team that is unbeaten, the team which has not conceded a goal is obviously nice. But the points are important because we came very close to the last two or three matches," Coyle said ahead of the match.