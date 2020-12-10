ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: East Bengal Down to 10 Men after Lyngdoh Sent Off

20:09 (IST)
Off the Bar
38' | OFF THE BAR! Stephen Eze's header from a Jamshedpur corner hits the post and bounces out. Unlucky that for Jamshedpur. Another close chance for them but the scoreline stays unchanged.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
34' | This has been an open game so far with both teams pushing on for goals. Jeje Lalpekhlua looks lively up front for SC East Bengal. Also, an East Bengal gets cautioned by the referee.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Close Miss from Valskis
29' | CLOSE! Good interplay between Mobashir and Dinliana on the right flank and Valskis receives the ball in the middle. The Lithuanian goes for a first time volley and it's just wide.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
LYNGDOH SENT OFF
25' | SC East Bengal go down to 10 men after Eugeneson Lyngdoh gets a second yellow card. He makes contact with the ball and then catches the man but the referee deems it a yellow offence and he has to go off. That's harsh from the referee and a telling blow for the host team.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
25' Eugene Lyngdoh receives marching orders, after getting 2 yellow cards in the space of 4 mins.😓#SCEBJFC #ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 10, 2020
Lyngdoh Booked
20' | Now, SC East Bengal Eugeneson Lyngdoh is shown the yellow card for bringing down Dinliana. A player each of both teams now have a booking.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
16' | Jamshedpur on the break and William receives a good ball on the right of the goal but a slightly heavy touch from him meant Mohammed Rafique could get a sliding tackle in to protect East Bengal.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
15' | East Bengal are starting to pressure the Jamshedpur FC defence a bit now. Some silky moves from Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington pushes Jamshedpur to defend deep.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Aniket Jadhav Booked
10' | Aniket Jadhav gets himself into the referee's books so early in the match and SC East Bengal have a free kick. However, Jamshedpur clear the ball easily.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
8' | William is posing a lot of problems for the East Bengal defence on the right flank with his speed. There is a lot of pressure on the defensive line of the Red and Gold at the moment.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Aniket shoots over
5' | Brilliant chance for Aniket! He gets a beautiful through ball from William and keeps himself onside but is unable to maintain the composure and shoots it over.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Early chance for Jamshedpur
2' | Jamshedpur FC create an early chance for themselves with a free kick and a shot is deflected out for a corner. However, SC East Bengal are able to clear their lines.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Match Start##
Jamshedpur FC get us underway in SC East Bengal's home game at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
This is likely to be a stern test for Robbie Fowler, who needs a win for his East Bengal team to get them going. Owen Coyle, who feels refereeing decisions have continuously gone against Jamshedpur FC, is also looking for a second win on the trot.
𝓟𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓥𝓲𝓫𝓮𝓼 ✨#SCEBJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/VGOh9ZzbEo— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 10, 2020
ISL POINTS TABLE
SC East Bengal are rooted at the foot of the table as they are yet to open their account after three losses in all the three games. Jamshedpur FC have won one, drawn two and lost one to have five points in the pocket. Mumbai City FC are the table toppers with four wins from five games, accounting for 12 points.
Both teams have warmed up and will be taking the field in 10 minutes from now. SC East Bengal are desperate for a victory here as they are yet to win a match while Jamshedpur FC are the 7th spot with five points from four games.
Warming 🆙 ♨️#SCEBJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/dewsQdhSBB— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 10, 2020
Nerijus Valskis will surely be the key for Jamshedpur FC as he has found the back of the net five times so far this season. One can judge how much Jamshedpur depend on the Lithuanian for the goals by the fact that the team has scored a total of six goals so far.
.@NValskis has scored 5️⃣ out of @JamshedpurFC's 6️⃣ goals this #HeroISL season 🤯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 10, 2020
Will he be on 🎯 once again tonight?#SCEBJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zfHvw2Yqak
JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP
Here is Jamshedpur FC's starting XI against SC East Bengal: TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, William Lalnunfela, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Sandip Mandi, Karan Amin, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Bhupender Singh
Jamshedpur have made one change from their win over ATKMB as Aniket Jadhav gets a start.
🚨TEAM NEWS ALERT🚨— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 10, 2020
Here's our line-up for tonight! 📋
The Gaffer makes one change to the playing XI as @aniketjadhav09 starts.
#JamKeKhelo #SCEBJFC pic.twitter.com/1PtZNtP1gN
SC EAST BENGAL LINE-UP
Here is SC East Bengal's starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Sankar Roy (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Jeje Lalpekhlua
Substitutes: Debjit Majumder, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Wahengbam Luwang, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Singh, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth
Robbie Fowler rings in major changes as Jeje Lalpekhlua starts for East Bengal up front. Lyngdoh also finds a place in the starting line-up.
Our Mizo sniper Jeje will start for us tonight. 😍 Hear what he has to say before the game commences. 👇#ChhilamAchiThakbo #SCEBJFC #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/ebg2qoT2qy— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 10, 2020
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Indian Super League 2020-21's match No.23 between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. SC East Bengal are officially the hosts.
ISL 2020-21 Live Updates, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: SC East Bengal will host Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League's Match No.23 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa as they desperately look for their first win of the season. SC East Bengal are down to 10 men after Eugeneson Lyngdoh was shown two yellow card in a space of four minutes. Jamshedpur FC get a bright start to the game with William Lalnunfela troublig the SC East Bengal defence on the right wing. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a game that had contentious refereeing decisions. Tomorrow, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
Liverpool legend and East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is under pressure after three straight losses that leaves his team rooted at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table. East Bengal are currently the only side yet to open their account in the 11-team top-tier league. The Owen Coyle-coached Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after their one-sided win over ATK Mohun Bagan, who were unbeaten till they played them.
Lacking a quality striker upfront, SC East Bengal's backline too has been badly exposed of late, especially after injury to their captain and defensive mainstay Danny Fox. Up against the Red Miners, boasting last season's Golden Ball winner Nerijus Valskis, Fowler's shaky defence will be further tested. "It's not going to be an easy game as no game in this tournament is supposed to be easy. We have a lot of quality in the side; we just need to take our chances. We need to convert chances and defend well," SC East Bengal's midfielder Jacques Maghoma said.
"Well, the psychological boost is to win the match and we obviously deserve to win the match, obviously (against) the team that is on top of the league, the team that is unbeaten, the team which has not conceded a goal is obviously nice. But the points are important because we came very close to the last two or three matches," Coyle said ahead of the match.