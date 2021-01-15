ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: East Bengal Look to Continue Momentum, Kerala Eye 3rd Win

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Updates: SC East Bengal, up against Kerala Blasters, will be looking to continue with the momentum they have gathered in the last few games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.59 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Friday. Ajay Chhetri makes it to the starting line-up for East Bengal on the day he was announced as the signing. Nishu Kumar is back in the starting XI after injury break for Kerala Blasters. East Bengal are on a five-match unbeaten run with two wins and three draws. Kerala Blasters got two wins in their previous five games, which are the only two wins they've had in the league so far. Follow all the live updates of SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In the previous game between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters, the Blasters scored in the dying moments of the match to earn a 1-1 draw. But since then East Bengal have gone on a four-match unbeaten run while Kerala Blasters have won two games and lost two. The addition of young Bright Enobakhare has bolstered their forward line with the Nigerian contributing two goals from three games. The midfield has also stepped up, providing 7 of their 10 goals this season - contributing more than any other midfield. But similar to SCEB, Kerala's attack has also been in form, scoring 13 goals - only Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have netted more. Eight different goal scorers have been involved for Kibu Vicuna's side - the joint-most by a team.

East Bengal's current run of form pleases coach Robbie Fowler but he knows they still have a lot to fight for as they look to remain in contention for the playoffs. "Of course, we are not getting carried away," he said. "We are on a good little run and when people were quick to criticise us, we weren't getting carried away and likewise. We know there's plenty of hard work that we will be continuing to do. We look a more confident team and a settled team. We are in a good space but we need to keep growing and do what we are doing. So far, it has progressed more than the way we wanted at the start."

For Kerala Blasters' head coach Kibu Vicuna, their struggling defence is not an issue as long as his side is scoring more goals. "The most important thing is not about conceding but scoring more than the opponent," Vicuna said. "If you score more than you concede, the morale is automatically high. We are working on that. The important thing right now is that the last few matches we have been creating chances. We have to continue this with balance and limit opponents to lesser chances and (ensure) that they don't score."