ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: SCEB Face Tall Task Against Mumbai to Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive

19:45 (IST)
MCFC Chance
14' | Goddard whips in a cross from the right and Debjit fumbles it while collecting. The ball then falls for Boumous who fires it over. He should have scored there.
MCFC Chance
MCFC Chance
12' | Rowlin Borges launches a strike from outside the box but it goes straight to Debjit.
6' | Jahouh takes the subsequent free-kick. He floats in the ball near the far post where Mourtada Fall was lurking for MCFC. He headed the ball towards the middle but SCEB defenders dealt with it.
YELLOW CARD
5' | SC East Bengal skipper Daniel Fox is booked for a cynical foul on Bipin Singh
MCFC Chance
3' | Milan Singh misplaces his pass and Cy Goddard latches onto it and then lays the ball for Adam Le Fondre who takes a quick shot from outside the box but it is just wide.
KICK-OFF
1' | SC East Bengal face a tall task of keeping their seven-match unbeaten streak alive against table-toppers Mumbai City FC. A win for the Red-and-gold brigade here would propel them to the 7th spot. Tonight it won't be just the SCEB supporters who will root for their team, their city rivals, ATKMB supporters too would hope that they stop Mumbai City FC's run.
PREVIOUS MEETING
These two teams have met just once before this. In a one-sided affair, the Islanders thumped SC East Bengal in a 3-0 margin with a double from Adam le Fondre and a third goal from Hernan Santana.
COACH's CORNER:
Renedy Singh, Assistant Coach, SC East Bengal: Mumbai are a good side and they have been doing really well. But I feel we have to consider our own style, how we've played in the last seven matches. I think the boys have worked really hard. It is a process that we have to continue. We will work on our own side while giving respect to them.
Sergio Lobera, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC: The most important thing is to win a trophy. Obviously, it is a consequence to do a lot of things well. If during the way, we have very good numbers, lots of goals, lots of clean sheets and possession of the ball, you have more possibility of winning the trophy. I think it would be a big mistake if we played tomorrow's game keeping in mind the past match against them," he said. "They are a completely different team and they have improved a lot in performance levels.
SC EAST BENGAL STARTING XI:
Here is the SC East Bengal starting line-up. Coach Robbie Fowler has made 2 changes to his side, Bright and Ajay OUT, Matti and Harmanpreet IN.
Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Surchandra Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Harmanpreet Singh.
MUMBAI CITY FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Mumbai City FC starting line-up. Sergio Lobera has made 3 changes to his team.
Amrinder Singh (GK), Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre
In Mumbai, they face a team well-equipped to take advantage of these flaws. If SCEB is prone to conceding in the second half, Sergio Lobera's side specializes in scoring in the first. No team has netted more in the first half than the ten that Mumbai have managed. They are also now unbeaten in ten games. Three more and Mumbai will set a league record for the longest unbeaten streak in ISL history, overtaking FC Goa's 12-game run.
SCEB have turned around their fortunes in remarkable fashion after losing four of the first five games they played in their maiden season and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run. Currently placed at the 10th position with 12 points, a couple of wins will keep SCEB's playoff hopes alive. However, that's easier said than done, considering they next face league leaders Mumbai City FC, who will present a much tougher challenge than the ones SCEB encountered in the last match.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 67 of the Indian Super League season 7. In tonight's contest, Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal play host to league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Latest Updates: SC East Bengal will face a tall task of keeping their seven-match unbeaten streak alive when they take on table-toppers Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.
SCEB have turned around their fortunes in remarkable fashion after losing four of the first five games they played in their maiden season and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run.
Currently placed at the 10th position with 12 points, a couple of wins will keep SCEB's playoff hopes alive. However, that's easier said than done, considering they next face league leaders Mumbai City FC, who will present a much tougher challenge than the ones SCEB encountered in the last match.
"Mumbai are a good side and they have been doing really well," said SCEB assistant coach Renedy Singh.
"But I feel we have to consider our own style, how we've played in the last seven matches. I think the boys have worked really hard. It is a process that we have to continue. We will work on our own side while giving respect to them."
While the arrival of Bright Enobakhare has given them a trump card in attack, SCEB still have defensive issues. No team has conceded as many goals as them in the second half (13) and only one has conceded more in the last fifteen minutes of the match (5). SC East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler will, however, be buoyed by the form that his keeper Debjit Majumder has been displaying.
In Mumbai, they face a team well-equipped to take advantage of these flaws. If SCEB is prone to conceding in the second half, Sergio Lobera's side specializes in scoring in the first.
No team has netted more in the first half than the ten that Mumbai have managed. They are also now unbeaten in ten games.
Three more and Mumbai will set a league record for the longest unbeaten streak in ISL history, overtaking FC Goa's 12-game run.
"The most important thing is to win a trophy. Obviously, it is a consequence to do a lot of things well. If during the way, we have very good numbers, lots of goals, lots of clean sheets and possession of the ball, you have more possibility of winning the trophy," said Lobera.
"But if I need to refuse these records in order to win a trophy, then I will prefer to win a trophy because that is the best record of all." Lobera is not underestimating the challenge he faces on Friday.
"I think it would be a big mistake if we played tomorrow's game keeping in mind the past match against them," he said. "They are a completely different team and they have improved a lot in performance levels."