Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: SCEB Beat Odisha 3-1 to Register First Win of the Season

ISL 2020-21 Highlights, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: East Bengal have registered their first of the Indian Super League with a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Match Completed

SC East Bengal VS Odisha FC Football Scorecard

Match 45, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 03 Jan, 21 17:00

SC East Bengal

3

SC East Bengal
SC East Bengal beat Odisha FC 3 - 1
Odisha FC

Odisha FC

1

Highlights

Live Blog

19:11 (IST)

 East Bengal have registered their first of the Indian Super League with a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC  at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. Anthony Pilkington broke the deadlock on the 12th minute of the match after he turned in a loose ball into the far post. Jacques Maghoma the increased the lead for the Red-and-Gold brigade on the 39th minute with a brilliant solo effort past Arshdeep.  The final nail in the coffin was out by debutant Bright Enobakhare who scored from close range to secure all three points for the Robbie Fowler-coached side. Odisha FC did find a goal pf their own but it was too late. Mauricio poked in a goal in the added time. 

18:55 (IST)

FULL-TIME

SCEB 3-1 OFC

SC East Bengal have notched up their first win of the season after Pilkington, Maghoma and Enobakhare scored for the Red and Gold brigade.

18:53 (IST)

GOAL

SCEB 3-1 OFC

90+4' | Diego Mauricio scores to reduce the scoreline for Odisha FC.

18:49 (IST)

GOAL

 SCEB 3-0 OFC

Bright start for Bright Enobakhare. Scores on his debut. He makes it 3-0 for SC East Bengal

18:47 (IST)

SUBSTITUTION

OFC change

83' | Vinit OUT; Daniel IN

18:44 (IST)

YELLOW CARD

OFC player booked

82' | Shubham Sarangi is booked by the ref

18:43 (IST)

SUBSTITUTION

SCEB change

79' | Wahengbam Luwang IN; Mohammed Rafique.OUT

18:42 (IST)

79' | OFC's Brazillian forward Mauricio gets the ball on the right flank. He cuts onto his left and enters the box and then shoots with his left. His shot is deflected to the side netting. Vinit Rai takes the following corner. Jacob Tratt heads it up and over again.

18:39 (IST)

SUBSTITUTION

SCEB double change

73' |  Maghoma, Gaikwad OUT; Bright, Ankit IN

18:37 (IST)

73' | Diego Mauricio who can strike the ball well tried his luck again from distance but his effort is well wide.

18:34 (IST)

70' | Maghoma plays a lobbed cross for Harmanpreet but it is a bit too far for the Indian attacker. Arshdeep comes off his line collects the ball easily.

18:29 (IST)

Odisha FC freekick

66' | Jerry is fouled just outside the box. Diego Mauricio sets up the ball. The Brazillian shoots but he fails to clear the wall. 

18:25 (IST)

SUBSTITUTION

SCEB make their second change

61' | Milan OUT; Harmanpreet IN

OFC Chance

Jerry takes a free-kick and Jacob Tratt receives the ball inside the box, he heads it onto the ground to beat Debjit with the bounce. But the ball hits the crossbar.

18:23 (IST)

59 ' | A long ball is played for Jerry, who is thick of all the action He takes a touch and lays the ball into the path of Manuel Onwu. The forward shoots, the ball is goalwards but Debjit Majumder makes a fine save.

18:20 (IST)

Odisha hit the woodwork

57' | Hendry Antonay plays a good reverse ball to Jerry on the left flank, he then plays a cross into the box. Manuel Onwu goes for the ball and gets a touch on the ball near the near post and the spins and hits the upright. 

18:17 (IST)

55' | Diego Mauricio plays a ball for incoming Shubham Sarangi, who gets the ball and shoots from just inside the box but it is easily saved by Debjit. Odisha get another corner. Vinit Rai takes that but Jacob Tratt head it wide.

18:09 (IST)

Odisha FC Chance

47' | Odisha FC had the chance to reduce the gap but Mauricio's shot goes wide after taking a deflection. Coel Alexander played a through ball for Jerry, the Indian speedster gets to the ball and dashes towards the box  but takes a bit of time to pull the trigger. He then decides to square it for Diego Mauricio, the Brazillian shoots but his shot took a deflection and OFC get a corner.  Odisha could have scored from the subsequent corner, Jacob Tratt got a free-header inside the 6-yards box but his effort goes straight to Debjit.

18:05 (IST)

SUBSTITUTION

Robbie Fowler has made his first change of the night

46' | Tomba OUT; Surchandra IN

18:03 (IST)

SECOND -HALF

46' | The first 45 belonged to the Red and Gold brigade but will they be able to continue with their efforts in the second half? Or will Stuart Baxter's side make a comeback? Let's see...

17:59 (IST)

SC East Bengal have been very clinical if stats are to be believed. They have had 3 shots on target so far and they have scored with 2 of them. They have played almost equal number of passes and the possession is shared equally by the two teams. 

17:54 (IST)

SC East Bengal's Anthony Pilkington broke his Indian Super League duck with this header.

17:49 (IST)

HALF-TIME

SCEB 2-0 OFC

Goal apiece from Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma on the 12th and the 39th minute respectively means SC East Bengal head into the break with a 2-0 lead against Odisha FC.

17:41 (IST)

GOAL

SCEB 2-0 OFC

39' | Maghoma increases the lead for Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal with a fantastic strike after a delightful run into the box

17:39 (IST)

Open Game

33' | Ever since the deadlock was broken, it has become a more open game. Now, Odisha FC are creating more of the chances, however, they haven't yet managed to produce that killer pass in the final third. They have had 2-3 chances denied by SC East Bengal 'keeper Debjit. It's not that SCEB haven't created chances but it has reduced a bit.

17:37 (IST)

Pilkington hits the woodwork

29' | Anthony Pilkington gets the ball on the left, he cuts inside, enters the box and then he tries to curl one to the far post. It takes a deflection and hits the upright at the far side.

17:34 (IST)

27' | Anthony Pilkington plays a cut back from the left side of the box but it is easily cleared by Tratt. The ball then falls for Milan Singh who then squares it for Mohammed Rafique. Rafique shoots but it is up and over.

17:32 (IST)

24' | Shubham Sarangi floats in a ball from the right flank but his cross is long and towards the far post. East Bengal GK Debjit Majumder comes off his line and fumbles the ball but catches it the second time

17:29 (IST)

Debjit save again

19' | Odisha win a corner from Shubham Sarangi long throw-in. Vinit Rai then takes the subsequent corner. It is initially cleared but only as far as an OFC player at the left. The cross finds Diego Mauricio on the right side of the box. His header is diverted behind for a corner by Debjit Majumder. Another big save by the SCEB custodian.

17:25 (IST)

Saved by Debjit

17' | As a is floated towards the 6-yeard box from the left flank. Manuel Onwu rises the highest at the far post and directs his header goalwards but Debjit Majumder is able to parry it away.

17:22 (IST)

16' | Hendry Antonay is played into possession on the left flank. Then he whips in a cross but his delivery is poor and the ball floats out for a goal kick

In a battle between two bottom-rung teams, who are winless from seven matches, Robbie Fowler-coached SCEB appear favourites on paper and they would hope to overcome their attacking woes that have plagued the team so far.

n their maiden season in the top-tier ISL, the Red-and-Gold have been let down badly up front by the misfiring Indian duo of Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua, while their foreign recruit Aaron Amadi-Holloway has struggled with fitness issues.

Ahead of their Sunday''s clash against Odisha, East Bengal received a big boost with the signing of Enobakhare, the 22-year-old graduate from the Wolverhampton Wolves academy.

Matti Steinmann struck a brace against Chennaiyin in their previous match and Fowler would hope that he would form good chemistry with the youngster while Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington initiate the moves.

SCEB have scored just five goals from seven matches and Fowler would hope that the Nigerian youngster''s arrival solves the team''s goal-scoring woes. With three points, they are just ahead of bottom-placed Odisha by one point in the 11-team table.

Odisha too have scored five goals, while their defence has also been vulnerable.

Fowler said the two teams had a similar struggle so far in the tournament, which will make it difficult to predict the outcome of the game.

"They' 've had a tough time, probably similar to us ... They''ve played good at times and faltered at times, giving goals away in silly areas or because of individual areas. We're probably very similar in our aspect, so it has the makings of a good game," he said.

"And we''ve seen many times in the league, any team can beat anyone. And it''s up to both clubs now to get the three points. It''s a case of we want it more. I know Odisha wants it (too) but whoever goes out and puts the best performance, will certainly take it."

SCEB have drawn three out of their previous four matches, scoring five goals in the last three, after failing to find the net in their first four games.

"The boys have done really well in the past couple of weeks and there are lots of positives," Fowler said.

SCEB have conceded 10 goals in the second half and Fowler will have to ensure that his side stays alert throughout the game against Odisha, who have scored four of their five goals after the break.

SCEB have yielded 13 goals, the most by any team, while Odisha have conceded 11 in addition to being the only side to register a clean sheet this season.

"I see a lot of similarities in ourselves," Odisha coach Baxter said, echoing Fowler''s views.

"We have a very young team who need time on the field. They have a very new team who need time on the field. Their games have been close games, they have played well in periods of games, same as we have. They will be looking for that consistency, the same as we are."

In their previous match, Odisha squandered a lead against NorthEast United to settle for a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Odisha will expect Brazilian forward Marcelinho to come good as he would look to replace Manuel Onwu, while the likes of Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai and Diego Mauricio will form the core of their team.

