JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ISL 2021-22 Match 67, February 17, 07:30 pm IST

Check here JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today's ISL 2021-22 Match 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC. Also, check the schedule of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC:

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against defending champions Mumbai City FC. Both these sides will be keen to bag the entire points on offer as they clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Jamshedpur come into this match after having four of their last five matches – they lost their match Bengaluru FC 1-3.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, come into this game after having won two and lose one out of their last five matches.

If we look at the head-to-head encounters between both the match, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other on nine occasions previously. Jamshedpur have won four out of these matches while Mumbai emerged victorious on three occasions.

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 67 between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC.

JFC vs MCFC Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

JFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chima

Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Strikers: Daniel Chima, Igor Angulo

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC – Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder; Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh; Daniel Chima

Mumbai City FC – Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.