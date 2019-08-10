15 Football Players Injured by Lightning in Southern Germany
Some footballers were practising when lightning struck the field, as the players were injured only slightly and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Football players were injured as lighting struck the field in Germany (Reuters Photo for representation)
Berlin: A lightning strike in southern Germany has injured 15 football players, while thousands were asked to leave a concert early and a circus tent collapsed as storms hit across northern Europe.
German news agency DPA reported Saturday that the lightning struck the field in Rosenfeld-Heiligenzimmern where the players were exercising.
They were injured only slightly but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
In Bavaria, thousands of music fans were asked by police to leave an open-air concert in Rothenburg early due to the weather, while gusty winds led to the collapse of a circus tent in Neckarsulm.
One horse had to be euthanised, while 15 other horses and camels ran away and had to be caught by police.
Severe weather warnings have already led to the cancellation of a number of outdoor events in Britain this weekend.
