15 Football Players Injured by Lightning in Southern Germany

Berlin: A lightning strike in southern Germany has injured 15 football players, while thousands were asked to leave a concert early and a circus tent collapsed as storms hit across northern Europe.

German news agency DPA reported Saturday that the lightning struck the field in Rosenfeld-Heiligenzimmern where the players were exercising.

They were injured only slightly but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In Bavaria, thousands of music fans were asked by police to leave an open-air concert in Rothenburg early due to the weather, while gusty winds led to the collapse of a circus tent in Neckarsulm.

One horse had to be euthanised, while 15 other horses and camels ran away and had to be caught by police.

Severe weather warnings have already led to the cancellation of a number of outdoor events in Britain this weekend.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.