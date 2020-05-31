18 Days Prior to Restart, No Positives from Premier League Coronavirus Tests

Premier League officials will be breathing a sigh of relief as they prepare to bring the league back in action in mid-June after no positive results have come out of the latest round of coronavirus testing.

Premier League announced on Saturday, 1, 130 players and club staff were tested in the fourth round of screening and no new cases were found.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," said a statement.

"Of these, zero have tested positive."

Following the latest update, Premier League has so far recorded 12 positive cases off a combined total of 3,882 tests since the players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.

There were massive inhibitions early on over the restart of the Premier League with asymptomatic coronavirus cases coming out and a few players opting out of training due to the risk involved.

Watford's Troy Deeney has been on the forefront of the debate as he has not joined the training sessions since it started last week.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante also opted out in the first training session but later joined his teammates at Stamford Bridge.

However, Deeney has been vocal of the risk involved if football restarts in England.

CNN reported he had been speaking to England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, about the statistics showing people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds are disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

"He's been doing very, very good research and there is a lot of goodwill on his part to tell me, ultimately, that I'm going to be looked after as best as they can and, ultimately, there is going to be some form of risk for all of us going back to work," Deeney said.

"Lockdown and the social-distancing measures coming down mean people will still always have risk."

Deeney also revealed how he and his family were abused after he chose to voice his concerns openly.

"I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: 'I hope your son gets corona'," Deeney told CNN Sport.

"That's the hard part for me. If you respond to that, people then go: 'Ah, we've got him' and they keep doing it."

He added: "In a time where it's all about mental health and everyone says 'speak up, speak out, please speak', (Newcastle's) Danny Rose spoke out... and I spoke out and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it.

"So people see that and go 'woah' and it's not just us that gets it, the missus gets direct messages and you'll be walking down the street and people will be like: 'Oh, I'm at work, you go back to work'."

The latest development should ease a few more concerns as Premier League looks to follow the footsteps of Bundesliga and complete the 2019-20 season.