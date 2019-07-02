Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

18-year-old Jack Clarke Becomes Tottenham Hotspur's 1st Signing in 18 Months

Tottenham Hotspur signed 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from Leeds in a 4 year deal, making this their first signing in 18 months.

AFP

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
18-year-old Jack Clarke Becomes Tottenham Hotspur's 1st Signing in 18 Months
Jack Clarke of Leeds has been signed by Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed 4 year deal
Loading...

London: Tottenham Hotspur have ended their transfer drought with the capture of 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from Leeds for an undisclosed on a four-year deal.

However, Clarke will spend the 2019-20 season back at Leeds on loan to aid their bid to finally win promotion back to English football's top flight.

Clarke becomes the first signing made by Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League finalists since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

"I'm delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I'll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds with promotion," Clarke told Spurs' website.

Clarke only made his senior debut in October but impressed enough to be named Leeds' young player of the season.

He made 25 appearances last term, 20 as a substitute, and scored twice as Marcelo Bielsa's side reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Spurs are also closing in on a club record £65 million ($82 million) deal to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram