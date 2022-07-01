19-year-old Romeo Beckham is Richer Than His Siblings after Securing Lucrative Sponsorship Deal

Only time will tell whether Romeo Beckham will be able to replicate what his father David did on the football pitch but the 19-year-old has certainly been able to pull off a remarkable commercial success already. Romeo secured a £1.2 million deal back in December to become the richest of David Beckham’s four children.

Though, a high-paying deal of this stature is not something new in the Beckham family as back in 2003 David had signed a lifetime deal with Adidas. Romeo might have secured a lucrative deal at the age of 19 but this is certainly not going to be the last one. A report published by The Sun claims that a profitable deal with the sportswear giant is just the very beginning and there are multiple other contracts being lined up for Romeo in next couple of years.

A source told the same publication that Romeo became the brand new global face of Puma after signing the £1.2 million deal. The source further stated that the deal is expected to turn out to be long-lasting partnership as he is young and perfect for Puma’s target demographic.

The new Puma deal also helped Romeo in overtaking his older brother Brooklyn to become the richest Beckham offspring. Brooklyn had a net worth of £3.7 million before the latest deal was signed by Romeo.

He also became Britain’s 26th best dressed man back in 2011 and surprisingly he was just an eight-year-old at that point of time. Romeo bagged his first commercial breakthrough in 2013 after earning a crucial deal with British brand Burberry.

In September 2021, Romeo had made his professional debut after starting for Inter Miami’s sister team Fort Lauderdale CF. He was on the pitch for 79 minutes as Fort Lauderdale CF played out a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Romeo could only manage to secure 19 touches during the game but that was seemingly enough to impress Inter Miami boss and David Beckham’s former teammate Phil Neville.

Romeo donned the number 11 jersey and in April he scripted three assists in a match against Philadelphia Union II. He is currently playing for Inter Miami II who are the reserve team of David’s Inter Miami franchise.

