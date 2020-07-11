1966 World Cup Winner Jack Charlton Dies Aged 85 Following Battle against Dementia and Lymphoma

Jack Charlton, who helped England win the England 1966 World Cup, died at the age of 85 following a battle against dementia and lymphoma.

Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.

Jack Charlton who was a defender by trade, is a Leeds United legend having played for them for 21 years and then went onto manage the Republic of Ireland.

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side," Charlton's family said in a statement.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with Jack’s family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/eSGjbOpo7Y

— England (@England) July 11, 2020



We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #NUFC manager and England World Cup winner, Jack Charlton at the age of 85. RIP, Jack. A true legend of the game. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qCouZdltCq

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 11, 2020



Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to hear the news of Jack Charlton’s passing. A World Cup winner and a giant of our game. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/0Hq8Kx5nHF

— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 11, 2020



The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever. Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/PonuRtW9fu

— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020



We are saddened to learn of the passing of @LUFC and @England legend Jack Charlton at the age of 85. Charlton made a club-record 773 appearances for Leeds United as a player and was a World Cup winner with his country. We will never forget him. pic.twitter.com/c2rJd24p4o

— E F L (@EFL) July 11, 2020



A true great of the game

#NFFC are saddened to learn of the passing of former Leeds defender and England World Cup winner Jack Charlton. A great adversary, a fine manager and a terrific person. Rest in peace, Jack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nZNPkeCFPb

— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 11, 2020





A World Cup winner and giant of the game.



Rest in peace, Jack Charlton.



We're thinking of his family, friends and all those at @LUFC today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SqF3xjKa8P — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2020

We are extremely saddened by the passing of Jack Charlton, brother of Sir Bobby and member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team.



Our deepest condolences go to all the Charlton family for their immensely sad loss. pic.twitter.com/rkVjsYDVSF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2020

#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020

Nicknamed "Big Jack", and celebrated for his earthy "beer and cigarettes" image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honor, including the league title in 1969.

Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Charlton was easily the most successful. Hired by Ireland in 1986 as its first foreign coach, he adopted a direct, physical and attack-minded style that guided the Irish to three major tournaments.

"Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 following a long-term illness," read a Leeds statement.

"Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game."

(With inputs from Agencies)