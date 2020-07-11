FOOTBALL

3-MIN READ

1966 World Cup Winner Jack Charlton Dies Aged 85 Following Battle against Dementia and Lymphoma

Jack Charlton (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jack Charlton, a member of the England World Cup winning side that won the 1966 World Cup, died aged 85.

Jack Charlton, who helped England win the England 1966 World Cup, died at the age of 85 following a battle against dementia and lymphoma.

Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.

Jack Charlton who was a defender by trade, is a Leeds United legend having played for them for 21 years and then went onto manage the Republic of Ireland.

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side," Charlton's family said in a statement.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life. He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories," the statement added.










Nicknamed "Big Jack", and celebrated for his earthy "beer and cigarettes" image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honor, including the league title in 1969.

Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Charlton was easily the most successful. Hired by Ireland in 1986 as its first foreign coach, he adopted a direct, physical and attack-minded style that guided the Irish to three major tournaments.

"Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 following a long-term illness," read a Leeds statement.

"Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game."

(With inputs from Agencies)

