Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

2006 FIFA World Cup Winner Daniele De Rossi Retires from Football

Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football, ending his stint with Boca Juniors stating that he needed to return home for family reasons.

AFP

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2006 FIFA World Cup Winner Daniele De Rossi Retires from Football
Daniele De Rossi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football on Monday, just six months after joining Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

De Rossi played only seven matches for the Buenos Aires outfit, scoring once, but said he needed to return home for family reasons.

"I need to go home. I'm leaving Boca and football," said the 36-year-old former Italy and Roma midfielder.

"I'm leaving a club that has entered my heart, this sport, my passion." De Rossi, who suffered several injuries during his time in Argentina, insisted that he has "no serious health problems" but merely felt "the need to be closer to my family, to my daughter. I miss them and they miss me".

De Rossi spent 18 years at Roma before leaving the club at the end of last season.

He played 117 times for Italy from 2004-17 and won the World Cup in 2006.

"I'm going to continue working in football in Italy, I don't know in what role," he said.

"Here we're very far away, it's hard to connect with people (back home) on a day to day basis. I'm going to stay in Rome or cities close by." When he left Roma last May, De Rossi said he wanted to continue playing.

Upon joining the Argentines he added: "I couldn't end my career without playing for Boca." De Rossi's signing was organized by his former Roma teammate Nicolas Burdisso, who was then the Boca sporting director.

But Burdisso has since been replaced by Boca legend Juan Roman Riquelme. De Rossi, though, insisted he had no problems with the new management.

He said his 14-year-old daughter was "the only one who stayed in Italy and she needs her father to be close by.

"She's not in danger in any way but I need to be there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram