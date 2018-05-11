English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 FIFA World Cup Groups And Full Schedule: Date, Time And Venues of All the Matches
The 21st edition of the prestigious FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia this year, and will kick off on June 14th with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The final of the tournament will be held a month later, on July 15th at the same stadium as the opening match - Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The defending champions going into this edition of the World Cup is Germany.
(Image: FIFA)
This is the first World Cup that is being played in Europe since 2006, when Italy were crowned world champions in Germany. The 32 team tournament will see 64 keenly contested matches spread out over 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia.
Schedule:
The World Cup will see a total of 32 teams taking part for the second last time, with Qatar in 2022 being the last edition before the 2026 World Cup opens up 16 more slots to make it a 48 team event. The 32 teams have been divided into four groups, with the biggest misses being Italy and Holland in terms of the traditional powerhouses. Hosts Russia, are in Group A, with top contenders Spain in Group B along with European champions Portugal. Defending champions Germany have been placed in Group F.
