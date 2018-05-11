2018 FIFA World Cup Groups And Full Schedule: Date, Time And Venues of All the Matches

Date Match Venue TME IST Thursday, June 14 Russia v Saudi Arabia (A) Moscow (Luzhniki) 08:30PM Friday, June 15 Egypt v Uruguay (A) Ekaterinburg 05:30PM Friday, June 15 Morocco v Iran (B) St Petersburg 08:30PM Friday, June 15 Portugal v Spain (B) Sochi 11:30PM Saturday, June 16 France v Australia (C) Kazan 03:30PM Saturday, June 16 Argentina v Iceland (D) Moscow (Spartak) 06:30PM Saturday, June 16 Peru v Denmark (C) Saransk 09:30PM Saturday, June 16 Croatia v Nigeria (D) Kaliningrad 12:30AM Sunday, June 17 Costa Rica v Serbia (E) Samara 05:30PM Sunday, June 17 Germany v Mexico (F) Moscow (Luzhniki) 08:30PM Sunday, June 17 Brazil v Switzerland (E) Rostov-on-Don 11:30PM Monday, June 18 Sweden v South Korea (F) Nizhny Novgorod 05:30PM Monday, June 18 Belgium v Panama (G) Sochi 08:30PM Monday, June 18 Tunisia v England (G) Volgograd 11:30PM Tuesday, June 19 Colombia v Japan (H) Saransk 05:30PM Tuesday, June 19 Poland v Senegal (H) Moscow (Spartak) 08:30PM Tuesday, June 19 Russia v Egypt (A) St Petersburg 11:30PM Wednesday, June 20 Portugal v Morocco (B) Moscow (Luzhniki) 05:30PM Wednesday, June 20 Uruguay v Saudi Arabia (A) Rostov-on-Don 08:30PM Wednesday, June 20 Iran v Spain (B) Kazan 11:30PM Thursday, June 21 Denmark v Australia (C) Samara 05:30PM Thursday, June 21 France v Peru (C) Ekaterinburg 08:30PM Thursday, June 21 Argentina v Croatia (D) Nizhny Novgorod 11:30PM Friday, June 22 Brazil v Costa Rica (E) St Petersburg 05:30PM Friday, June 22 Nigeria v Iceland (D) Volgograd 08:30PM Friday, June 22 Serbia v Switzerland (E) Kaliningrad 11:30PM Saturday, June 23 Belgium v Tunisia (G) Moscow (Spartak) 05:30PM Saturday, June 23 South Korea v Mexico (F) Rostov-on-Don 08:30PM Saturday, June 23 Germany v Sweden (F) Sochi 11:30PM Sunday, June 24 England v Panama (G) Nizhny Novgorod 05:30PM Sunday, June 24 Japan v Senegal (H) Ekaterinburg 08:30PM Sunday, June 24 Poland v Colombia (H) Kazan 11:30PM Monday, June 25 Uruguay v Russia (A) Samara 7:30AM Monday, June 25 Saudi Arabia v Egypt (A) Volgograd 7:30AM Monday, June 25 Spain v Morocco (B) Kaliningrad 11:30PM Monday, June 25 Iran v Portugal (B) Saransk 11:30PM Tuesday, June 26 Denmark v France (C) Moscow (Luzhniki) 7:30AM Tuesday, June 26 Australia v Peru (C) Sochi 7:30AM Tuesday, June 26 Nigeria v Argentina (D) St Petersburg 11:30PM Tuesday, June 26 Iceland v Croatia (D) Rostov-on-Don 11:30PM Wednesday, June 27 South Korea v Germany (F) Kazan 7:30AM Wednesday, June 27 Mexico v Sweden (F) Ekaterinburg 7:30AM Wednesday, June 27 Serbia v Brazil (E) Moscow (Spartak) 11:30PM Wednesday, June 27 Switzerland v Costa Rica (E) Nizhny Novgorod 11:30PM Thursday, June 28 Japan v Poland (H) Volgograd 7:30AM Thursday, June 28 Senegal v Colombia (H) Samara 7:30AM Thursday, June 28 England v Belgium (G) Kaliningrad 11:30PM Thursday, June 28 Panama v Tunisia (G) Saransk 11:30PM LAST 16 Saturday, June 30 1C v 2D (Match 50) Kazan 7:30AM Saturday, June 30 1A v 2B (Match 49) Sochi 11:30PM Sunday, July 1 1B v 2A (Match 51) Moscow 7:30AM Sunday, July 1 1D v 2C (Match 52) Nizhny Novgorod 11:30PM Monday, July 2 1E v 2F (Match 53) Samara 7:30AM Monday, July 2 1G v 2H (Match 54) Rostov-on-Don 11:30PM Tuesday, July 3 1F v 2E (Match 55) St Petersburg 7:30AM Tuesday, July 3 1H v 2G (Match 56) Moscow (Spartak) 11:30PM QUARTER-FINALS Friday, July 6 Winner 49 v winner 50 (57) Nizhny Novgorod 7:30AM Friday, July 6 Winner 53 v winner 54 (58) Kazan 11:30PM Saturday, July 7 Winner 55 v winner 56 (60) Samara 7:30AM Saturday, July 7 Winner 51 v winner 52 (59) Sochi 11:30PM SEMI-FINALS Tuesday, July 10 Winner 57 v winner 58 St Petersburg 11:30PM Wednesday, July 11 Winner 59 v winner 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 11:30PM THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF Saturday, July 14 Losers of two semi-finals St Petersburg 7:30AM FINAL Sunday, July 15 Winners of two-semi-finals Moscow (Luzhniki) 08:30PM

Group A Russia Saudi Arabia Egypt Uruguay Group B Portugal Spain Morocco Iran Group C France Australia Peru Denmark Group D Argentina Iceland Croatia Nigeria Group E Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Serbia Group F Germany Mexico Sweden South Korea Group G Belgium Panama Tunisia England Group H Poland Senegal Colombia Japan

The 21st edition of the prestigious FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia this year, and will kick off on June 14th with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The final of the tournament will be held a month later, on July 15th at the same stadium as the opening match - Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The defending champions going into this edition of the World Cup is Germany.This is the first World Cup that is being played in Europe since 2006, when Italy were crowned world champions in Germany. The 32 team tournament will see 64 keenly contested matches spread out over 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia.Schedule:The World Cup will see a total of 32 teams taking part for the second last time, with Qatar in 2022 being the last edition before the 2026 World Cup opens up 16 more slots to make it a 48 team event. The 32 teams have been divided into four groups, with the biggest misses being Italy and Holland in terms of the traditional powerhouses. Hosts Russia, are in Group A, with top contenders Spain in Group B along with European champions Portugal. Defending champions Germany have been placed in Group F.