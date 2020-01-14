2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to Give Global Recognition to Indian Football: AIFF President Praful Patel

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Monday said the U-17 Women's World Cup will provide global recognition to Indian football.

"In 2020 we host FIFA U17 Women's World Cup which will provide global recognition to Indian football. You need to go back to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 to understand the impact which it had in Indian football society, and also among FIFA and AFC," Patel said at the AIFF's Annual General Meeting here.

Tournament Director Roma Khanna added: "2020 promises to be an exciting one for Indian football in the country. With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, we will kickstart the growth of women's football in the country and see future stars of the game in action, and Indian football will see some new faces take centre stage. The pride at seeing the first Indian women's team play a football World Cup cannot be understated. India is certainly ready to welcome the world's best for this Tournament."

The U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from November 2-21 this year.

