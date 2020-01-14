Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to Give Global Recognition to Indian Football: AIFF President Praful Patel

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel is confident that the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be a success.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to Give Global Recognition to Indian Football: AIFF President Praful Patel
2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Photo Credit: FIFA)

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Monday said the U-17 Women's World Cup will provide global recognition to Indian football.

"In 2020 we host FIFA U17 Women's World Cup which will provide global recognition to Indian football. You need to go back to the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 to understand the impact which it had in Indian football society, and also among FIFA and AFC," Patel said at the AIFF's Annual General Meeting here.

Tournament Director Roma Khanna added: "2020 promises to be an exciting one for Indian football in the country. With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, we will kickstart the growth of women's football in the country and see future stars of the game in action, and Indian football will see some new faces take centre stage. The pride at seeing the first Indian women's team play a football World Cup cannot be understated. India is certainly ready to welcome the world's best for this Tournament."

The U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from November 2-21 this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram