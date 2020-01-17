Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

2021 Africa Cup of Nations Change a 'Catastrophe' for Juergen Klopp

2021 Africa Cup of Nations was shifted from June and July to January and February.

AFP

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2021 Africa Cup of Nations Change a 'Catastrophe' for Juergen Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged football's governing bodies to ease the burden on the sport's top players, calling the decision to switch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to January and February a "catastrophe".

The European champions face losing African player of the year Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita for a significant spell next season after the AFCON, which will be hosted in Cameroon, was switched back to its former slot in the calendar.

The tournament was moved to June and July for last year's 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

However, the competition, won by Algeria, was played in the searing heat of the north African summer. The same period coincides with the rainy season in Cameroon.

Klopp said he understood the arguments for changing the schedule due to the tough conditions but criticised FIFA's new 24-team Club World Cup, which Liverpool will be invited to after winning last season's Champions League, in June and July of 2021 as further clogging up the calendar.

"The first thing is that FIFA plans a tournament in the summer of 2021. A week later the AFCON would have started I think. Another tournament for a lot of world-class players," said Klopp, who has been a persistent critic of fixture congestion.

"These decisions are made without asking players, managers, without asking anybody.

"FIFA, who should sort all of that as the head of these different associations, doesn't look like being involved. They are still happy having their 2021 Club World Cup and offering a lot of money for all the clubs involved.

"All of that leads to the AFCON going back to January and February, which is for us a catastrophe in that moment losing three players."

Klopp, speaking at the club's training ground on Friday, added that while the rearranged timing of the AFCON would not affect the futures of the African players already at the club, it could put him off signing more in the future.

"It doesn't help African players," he said.

"We will not sell Sadio, Mo or Naby now because they have an extra tournament in January and February, but if you have to make a decision to bring in a player, it is a massive one because you know before the season for four weeks round about you no longer have him."

The German even indicated he would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant more protection for his players from burnout.

"I know the discussions will start in the moment we ask for fewer games, everybody will tell us 'take lesser money', so I'm ready to do so," added Klopp.

"FIFA, UEFA and FAs (football associations) of all countries have to come together and finally sort that (out)."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram