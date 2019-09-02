Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2022 FIFA World Cup Emblem Launch to Be Shown Live in Mumbai

2022 FIFA World Cup Emblem launch will be streamed live on a giant screen at Babulnath Mandir junction in South Mumbai at around 10.50PM.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Football fans here will be able to witness the World Emblem launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the event on September 3 will be live streamed in the megapolis.

The Gulf country will be hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022 for the first time.

It will set a major footprint in India on September 3 as the World Cup Emblem launch will be streamed live on a giant screen at Babulnath Mandir junction in South Mumbai simultaneously at around 10.50 pm, a media release issued here said on Monday.

Mumbai is the only Indian city alongside 14 other cities in the non-Arabic world where the event will be streamed live.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of Qatar, the local organising committee of the quadrennial tournament, has taken up the initiative to generate more interest amongst Indians for the football's global showpiece event.

The 2022 FIFA World in Qatar is, incidentally, going to be the second edition of the quadrennial flagship tournament hosted by an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member association, of which India is an integral part.

The ensuing World Cup is scheduled between November 21 -December 18, 2022, instead of the conventional international FIFA window during June-July.

