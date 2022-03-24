2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Argentina will be bidding to extend their unbeaten run to 30 games across competitions when they welcome Venezuela on Saturday at the La Bombonera in 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina have already confirmed their place in this year’s event while Venezuela have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

The hosts will come into this game after defeating Colombia 1-0 last month at home. Meanwhile, Venezuela suffered 1-4 humiliation at the hands of Uruguay last time out.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina vs Venezuela will kick off at 5:00 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Argentina vs Venezuela: Team News, Injury Update

Argentina are set to miss the services of as many as nine players for this fixture. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso will miss this game through suspension for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Gomez are set to warm the bench due to injury while Lautaro Martinez is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

There are no injury concerns in the Venezuela squad for this fixture. Cristian Casseres will return to the Venezuela squad after serving a one-match ban. He will compete with Jose Martinez for a place in starting XI.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Argentina vs Venezuela probable XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Armani; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez, Paredes; Messi, J. Correa, Di Maria

Venezuela Predicted Starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Martinez, Rincon; Machis, Otero, Soteldo; Rondon

What time will Argentina vs Venezuela match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Argentina and Venezuela will kick off at 5:00 am IST on Saturday, March 26, at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando.

What TV channel will show Argentina vs Venezuela match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Argentina vs Venezuela match.

How can I live stream Argentina vs Venezuela fixture?

The live streaming of the Argentina vs Venezuela match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.