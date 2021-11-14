2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Armenia vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Germany will look to conclude their near flawless World Cup 2022 Qualifying campaign with another win, when they travel to Armenia for the final matchday on Sunday. Hansi Flick’s side have already secured their place in next year’s tournament as they have taken 24 points from a possible 27 in Group J standings. The Die Mannschaft travel to Yerevan on an astonishing 17-game winning streak away from home in World Cup Qualifying and can afford to go easy on the final matchday.

Whereas, their fourth placed hosts need nothing short of a miracle for a playoffs place in Group J, but a 5-0 loss to North Macedonia in their most recent game leaves their hopes of reaching Qatar hanging by the thinnest of threads. Joaquin Caparros’ side would have to beat Germany and hope North Macedonia lose and Romania don’t win, for claiming second spot and a path into the playoffs. However, that mathematical chance looks bleak as they face a potent Germany on Sunday.

The two national sides last faced each other earlier this year, where Germany thrashed Armenia 6-0 to go top of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group J.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group J match between Armenia vs Germany will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Armenia vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

Armenia manager Joaquin Caparros has no injury concerns thus far.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick will be unable to call upon the services of Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck. The duo are nursing injuries and will be on the sidelines. The German manager may have to do without the likes of Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, these players are all isolating after Sule tested positive for COVID-19.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Armenia vs Germany probable XI:

Armenia Possible Starting Line-up: David Yurchenko, Varazdat Haroyan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Erik Vardanyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Aleksandr Karapetyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Norberto Briasco

Germany Possible Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Ridle Baku, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

What time will Armenia vs Germany match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group J fixture between Armenia and Germany will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 14, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, in Yerevan, Armenia.

What TV channel will show Armenia vs Germany match?

The Armenia vs Germany match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

How can I live stream Armenia vs Germany fixture?

The live streaming of the Armenia vs Germany match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.