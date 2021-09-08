2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Belarus vs Belgium LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Belarus will play host to the World Number 1 Belgium on Thursday, matchday six at the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Belarus are coming into this game after losing to Wales 2-3. Georgi Kondratiev’s side was ahead in the game 2-1 till the 69th minute. However, a spot-kick from Gareth Bale, followed by a volley from the Real Madrid striker sealed the face for Belarus.

On the other hand, Belgium registered a thumping 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in their previous encounter. For Belgium, Eden Hazard and Alexis Saelemaekers netted one goal each, Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the next in his 100th international match.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Belarus vs Belgium, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Belarus vs Belgium: Team News, Injury Update

Belarus boss Georgi Kondratiev’s will miss the services of Yahor Hatkevich as he has contracted coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation. Other than Hatkevich, all other Belarus players are available for this game as of now.

On the other hand, Belgium will not be able to call upon the services of their Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is suspended from this game as he picked his second yellow card against the Czech Republic. Benfica defender Jan Vertonghen is also out of this game after picking two yellow cards.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Belarus vs Belgium probable XI:

Belgium Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Leander Dendoncker, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Leandro Trossard, Christian Benteke, Hans Vanaken

Belarus Probable Starting Line-up: Sergey Chernik, Roman Begunov, Artem Rakhmanov, Maksim Shvetsov, Aleksandr Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov; Dmitri Antilevski, Vladislav Klimovich, Nikita Korzun, Max Ebong; Vitali Lisakovich

What time will Belarus vs Belgium match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Belarus and Belgium will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Thursday, September 9, at the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, Belarus.

What TV channel will show Belarus vs Belgium match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Belarus vs Belgium match in India.

How can I live stream Belarus vs Belgium fixture?

The live streaming of Belarus vs Belgium match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

