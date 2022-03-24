2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil vs Chile LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brazil will aim to continue their impressive run in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when they welcome Chile on Friday at the Maracana Stadium.

Brazil have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup, having collected 39 points from 15 games, and will look to finish the Qualifying round unbeaten. They have won 12 out of 15 games so far in the competition.

Brazil’s rivals Chile, meanwhile, are currently three points behind fourth-placed Uruguay, the last spot for the automatic qualification. They will look to collect maximum points against Brazil and increase their chances to qualify for the colossal event.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Chile will kick off at 05:00 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil vs Chile: Team News, Injury Update

Raphinha has contracted coronavirus and was subsequently ruled out from this fixture. Gabriel Magalhaes has made himself unavailable for this game as he is expecting the birth of his first child. Atletico Madrid’s Felipe has been called to cover for Magalhaes. Felipe will compete with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao for a place in the starting XI. Brazil’s Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is unwell and will warm the bench here. Atletico’s Mineiro Everson has been called by Tite as Ederson’s replacement. However, it is unlikely that Everson will take the field as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is expected to don the gloves on Friday.

Advertisement

Ben Brereton Diaz has been out of action since February with an ankle injury but has been included in Chile’s squad. Diaz will have to prove his fitness to take the field against Brazil.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil vs Chile probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, T Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Coutinho; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Neymar

Chile Predicted Starting XI: Bravo, Kuscevic, Medel, Maripan; Isla, Aranguiz, Vidal, Pulgar, Suazo; Vargas, Sanchez

What time will Brazil vs Chile match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Brazil and Chile will kick off at 05:00 am IST on Friday, March 25, at the Maracanã Stadium.

What TV channel will show Brazil vs Chile match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcasting rights for Brazil vs Chile match in India.

How can I live stream Brazil vs Chile fixture?

The live streaming of the Brazil vs Chile match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.