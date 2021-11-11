2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Brazil vs Colombia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The two heavyweights of South American football – Brazil and Colombia – will be up against each other on Friday at Corinthians Arena for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match. Brazil are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the tournament with ten victories and one draw under their belt. They also lead the standing with 31 points, 6 points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

Brazil’s opponents Colombia, meanwhile, are hanging at the fourth spot – final automatic qualification spot – with 16 points from 12 games.

Brazil won their previous game 4-1 against Uruguay whilst Colombia played a goalless draw against Ecuador.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil vs Colombia, will kick off at 06:00 pm (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil vs Colombia: Team News, Injury Update

Philippe Coutinho has been named in Brazil’s squad after a year for the World Cup Qualifier against Colombia. Vinicius Junior has been omitted from the host’s squad despite his impressive run with La Liga giants Real Madrid in recent week. Gabriel Jesus is expected to play a central forward in a 4-2-3-1 format in this game. He will get supported at the front by the likes of Raphinha, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta.

Colombia’s Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez is expected to start in this game despite his dismal performance for the English club. Oscar Murillo and Radamel Falcao have been sidelined from this game with an injury. Colombia can field Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata in the front for this game.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil vs Colombia probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Royal, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha; Jesus

Colombia Predicted Starting XI: Ospina; Mojica, Sanchez, Mina, Cuadrado; Uribe, Barrios, Quintero; Diaz, Muriel, Zapata

What time will Brazil vs Colombia match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Brazil and Colombia will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Friday, November 12, at the Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo.

What TV channel will show Brazil vs Colombia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Brazil vs Colombia match in India.

How can I live stream Brazil vs Colombia fixture?

The live streaming of Brazil vs Colombia match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

