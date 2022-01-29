2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Colombia vs Peru LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Colombia will be hoping to return to winning ways in their World Cup 2022 qualification when they host Peru at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez on Saturday from 01:15 am IST onwards. The home team have won three, drawn eight and lost three of their 14 qualification games to sit fourth in the table with 17 points to their name. Reinaldo Rueda’s side played out a goalless draw against Brazil last time out, marking a fourth game with a 0-0 result in the last five games. They will now be aiming to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they continue their race for a third consecutive appearance at the international showpiece.

Peru, on the other hand, managed to bounce back from their slow start in the World Cup qualifiers. The visitors overcame Venezuela 2-1 in their last game, to register back-to-back victories which has left them in fifth position but joint on points with the Colombians. Ricardo Gareca’s wards can leapfrog the hosts with a win in this fixture and are firmly in the picture for a top-four finish at this stage.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Colombia vs Peru: Team News, Injury Update

Duvan Zapata will be the notable absentee for Colombia as he continues his spell on the sidelines due to injury. However, Johan Mojica and Wilmar Barrios will mark their return to the side after serving their respective suspensions.

As for Peru, they don’t have any late injury issues. They may field the same the starting 11 when they Venezuela in their last qualifier in November last year.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Colombia vs Peru probable XI:

Colombia Possible Starting Line-up: Ospina; Cuadrado, Sanchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Rodriguez, Cuellar, Barrios, Diaz; Borja, Falcao

Peru Possible Starting Line-up: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Carrillo, Pena, Tapia, Yotun, Cueva; Lapadula

What time will Colombia vs Peru match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers game between Colombia and Peru will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Saturday, January 29, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

What TV channel will show Colombia vs Peru match?

Sadly there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in India.

How can I live stream Colombia vs Peru fixture?

The live streaming of the Colombia vs Peru match is not available in the sub-continent. However, fans can keep track of scores on social media handles of both teams.

