2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Croatia vs Russia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Croatia and Russia recorded big wins in the Group H FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying on Thursday to set up a deciding game for an automatic spot at next year’s tournament. Both sides will now clash in a crucial match to be played at Stadion Poljud on Sunday, November 14. The winner qualifies automatically and the loser gets a playoffs spot, however, a draw could also propel Russia to the World Cup.

Croatia are second in the Group H with 20 points from nine games, two behind the Russians who consolidated the summit spot with a 6-0 rout over last-place Cyprus earlier on Thursday. Meanwhile, 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering of Malta the same day, they now need to win to climb above their visitors and win the group.

Croatia beat Russia on penalties in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals and the two countries drew 0-0 in Moscow in their first meeting in qualifying match earlier this year.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Croatia vs Russia will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Croatia vs Russia: Team News, Injury Update

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has named a strong squad, but he will miss the services of Mateo Kovacic, Josip Brekalo due to injury issues. However, the side will be bolstered by the inclusion of Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic and Ivan Perisic, among others.

Meanwhile, Russia manager Valeri Karpin has a fully fit squad at his disposal. The upcoming match could see the debut of Nikita Khaykin between the sticks, Krylia Sovetov Samara, striker Ivan Sergeyev and Zenit Saint-Petersburg left-back Danil Krugovoy.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Croatia vs Russia probable XI:

Croatia Possible Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Russia Possible Starting Line-up: Matvei Safonov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Dmitri Chistyakov, Maksim Osipenko, Sergei Terekhov, Roman Zobnin, Danil Glebov, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov, Aleksei Ionov

What time will Croatia vs Russia match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group H fixture between Croatia and Russia will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 14, at Stadion Poljud, in Split, Croatia.

What TV channel will show Croatia vs Russia match?

The Croatia vs Russia match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

How can I live stream Croatia vs Russia fixture?

The live streaming of the Croatia vs Russia match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

