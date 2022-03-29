2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Ecuador vs Argentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ecuador will play host to Argentina on Wednesday at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Both Ecuador and Argentina have progressed to Qatar WC, having solidified their spot in the top 4 of the table. The Albiceleste are unbeaten in the tournament, having won 11 out of their first 16 games while drawing five.

The hosts, meanwhile, have collected 25 points from 17 games with the help of seven victories and four draws.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ecuador vs Argentina will kick off at 05:00 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Ecuador vs Argentina: Team News, Injury Update

Ecuador could field the same starting line-up as they did during their last week’s game against Paraguay with Enner Valencia leading the side at the front line. Piero Hincapie, who scored an own-goal during their disappointing 1-3 loss on Friday, is likely to be given a second chance here and could partner alongside Felix Torres at the backline.

Meanwhile, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will lead Argentina’s attack. And, even though, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi will not be involved in this game, Argentine boss Lionel Scaloni should have plenty of options to pick from with the likes of Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez are all battling for a place at the front line. Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be unavailable from this and in his absence Franco Armani could be handed the gloves here.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Ecuador vs Argentina probable XI:

Ecuador probable starting XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Mendez; Castillo, Mena, Rojas; Valencia

Argentina probable starting XI: Armani; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes; Gonzalez, Di Maria, A Correa; Messi

What time will Ecuador vs Argentina match kick off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Ecuador and Argentina will kick off at 05:00 am IST on Wednesday, March 30, at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

What TV channel will show Ecuador vs Argentina match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Ecuador vs Argentina match.

How can I live stream Ecuador vs Argentina fixture?

The live streaming of Ecuador vs Argentina match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

