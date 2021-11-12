2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers England vs Albania LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

England will lock horns with Albania on Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium with the hope to confirm their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup by winning this game. England sits atop in their Group with 20 points from eight games. The 2020 Euro finalists are three points ahead of second-placed Poland but they are yet to confirm their berth.

England’s opponents Albania are placed at third place and still have an off chance of finishing in the top 2. And, for that,Albania will have to win their remaining two games and hope for favourable results from Poland’s fixture.

In their previous games, Albania were beaten by Poland 0-1 while England played out a 1-1 draw against Hungary.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between England vs Albania, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers England vs Albania: Team News, Injury Update

England’s Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has withdrawn his name from Gareth Southgate’s squad for this fixture. In Rashford’s absence, Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior call-up for the Three Lions. England’s West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is also out of the main squad with illness. Other than Rice and Rashford, the participation of James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are all doubtful as all of them are coming from injuries.

Meanwhile, Albania will miss the services of their Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti, who has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers England vs Albania probable XI:

England Possible Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Albania Possible Starting Line-up: Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Frederic Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Keidi Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Lorenc Trashi, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Armando Broja

What time will England vs Albania match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between England and Albania will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Saturday, November 13, at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What TV channel will show England vs Albania match?

The England vs Albania match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

How can I live stream England vs Albania fixture?

The live streaming of the England vs Albania match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

