2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Hungary vs England LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hungary will play host to England on Thursday night at the Puskas Arena in Budapest in a Group I 2022 World Cup qualifier match. At present, England are leading Group I with a score of nine points from three matches. On the other hand, their tonight’s opponents, Hungary are occupying the second spot with two wins, one draw from their opening three games.

On Thursday, when the two sides will be up against each other while England will look to consolidate their spot at the top of the table by collecting all three points, Hungary will aim to overthrow the Three Lions from the numero uno spot.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Hungary vs England, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Hungary vs England: Team News, Injury Update

Hungarian boss Marco Rossi has called up most of his 2020 UEFA Championship squad players for this game. However, a few players have withdrawn their names from this fixture due to injury. Szilveszter Hangya, David Siger and Gergo Lovrencsics are not expected to feature in this encounter as they are nursing their injuries. While Adam Nagy is serving his suspension, Loic Nego is unavailable for selections.

On the other hand, England’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made himself unavailable for selection due to injury. Tyrone Mings is also a doubt started as he missed Aston Villa’s match against Brentford due to a knock. Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is also doubtful to start in this game.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Hungary vs England probable XI:

Hungary Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Bendeguz Bolla, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola, Dominik Szoboszlai, Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai

England Probable Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

What time will Hungary vs England match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Hungary and England will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Friday, September 3, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

What TV channel will show Hungary vs England match?

The match between Hungary and England will be broadcasted at Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

How can I live stream Hungary vs England fixture?

The live streaming of Hungary vs England match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

