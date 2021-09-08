2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Iceland vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Germany will lock horns with Iceland on Thursday in their sixth FIFA World Cup qualifier match at the Laugardalsvollur stadium. Following their round of 16 exit at the hands of England in the UEFA European Championship earlier this year, the German squad has a point to prove to their critics. So far, Germany has been impressive in FIFA’s European qualifier games as they have won four out of their opening five games and have consolidated their position as Group leaders with 12 points in their kitty.

On the other hand, despite their lacklustre show in the ongoing event, the Iceland team is capable of registering against big teams and they will aim to do the same in their encounter as well. The Nordic country is coming into this game after registering a 2-2 draw against North Macedonia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Germany recorded a thumping 6-0 win over Armenia in their previous fixture.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Iceland vs Germany, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Iceland vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

Iceland’s Burnley winger Johann Gudmundsson is doubtful to start in this fixture as he has picked up a knock. In their previous game, Real Madrid’s Andri Gudjohnsen scored a goal against North Macedonia and he could be rewarded by giving a start in this game.

Germany’s Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has been ruled out of this game due to injury. Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz could also be rested from this game. He was not part of Germany’s line-up for their previous game against Armenia.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Iceland vs Germany probable XI:

Iceland Probable Starting Line-up: Runar Alex Runarsson; Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Birkir Saevarsson; Victor Palsson, Thorir Helgason, Birkir Bjarnason, Albert Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Robin Gosens, Jonas Hofmann; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Timo Werner

What time will Iceland vs Germany match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Iceland and Germany will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Thursday, September 9, at the Laugardalsvollur stadium, Reykjavík.

What TV channel will show Iceland vs Germany match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Iceland vs Germany match in India.

How can I live stream Iceland vs Germany fixture?

The live streaming of the Iceland vs Germany match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

