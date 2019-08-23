2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Igor Stimac Releases Pronay Halder, Jobby Justin For Games Against Oman, Qatar

New Delhi: India football team head coach Igor Stimac released six players from the 34-man preparatory national camp for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers being held in Goa.

The likes of defenders Salam Ranjan Singh, Anwar Ali and Jerry Lalrinzuala, strikers Farukh Choudhary and Jobby Justin and midfielder Pronay Halder have been released.

The Indian national men's football team have been drawn in Group E for the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside hosts Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India are slated to play their first match first against Oman on September 5, 2019, followed by matches against Qatar on September 10, Bangladesh on October 15 and Afghanistan on November 14.

The following players have been released today from the 🇮🇳 national team camp in Goa for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Salam Ranjan Singh, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Farukh Choudhary, Jobby Justin, Pronay Halder#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 22, 2019

Here's the current 28-member squad list:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

