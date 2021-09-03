2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Italy vs Bulgaria LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After becoming European champions, the Italian team has shifted their focus to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It must be mentioned that Italy will be extra cautious this time around as they were not able to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup and will look to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as soon as possible.

On Thursday night, when Italy will play host Bulgaria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, they will look to further consolidate their spot at the top of the Group C table by winning this encounter.

On the other hand, the visitors are having a horrid campaign in the WC qualifiers and are currently placed in second place from the bottom.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy vs Bulgaria, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Bulgaria: Team News, Injury Update

There are no suspensions in Italy’s squad. However, Roberto Mancini will be without the services of their AS Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is currently nursing his injury. Mancini has named a strong 34-member squad for the upcoming games. While Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo has earned his maiden national call-up, Nicolo Zaniolo is back in the fold after recovering from his injury.

As of now, there are no injury concerns, suspension or doubtful starter in the Bulgaria squad. Bulgaria has named a 25-member squad for the upcoming World Cup fixture. Ace Bulgaria striker Dimitar Iliev, veteran goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov, skipper Georgi Kostadinov and Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been called up for national duty.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Bulgaria probable XI:

Italy Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Bulgaria Probable Starting Line-up: Nikolay Mihaylov, Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Andrea Hristov; Birsent Karagaren, Petar Vitanov, Ivaylo Chochev, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodev, Dimitar Iliev, Spas Delev

What time will Italy vs Bulgaria match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Italy and Bulgaria will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Friday, September 3, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy.

What TV channel will show Italy vs Bulgaria match?

The match between Italy and Bulgaria will be broadcasted at Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD in India.

How can I live stream Italy vs Bulgaria fixture?

The live streaming of the Italy vs Bulgaria match will be available on the SonyLiv app.

