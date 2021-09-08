2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Lithuania LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The European champions Italy will be once again in action on Thursday, September 9, as they play host to Lithuania for an important FIFA World Cup qualifier match at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore. The Azzurri have been in terrific form in international football in the last couple of years and they are also overwhelming favourites going into this game.

Italy are coming into this game after playing a goalless draw against Switzerland on Monday. However, despite the disappointing draw, they ripped up the record book, as they have now extended their unbeaten run to 36 games (all competitions). On Thursday, when they will be up against Lithuania, they will look to go back to the winning ways.

On the other hand, Lithuania’s World cup qualifier campaign has not been a successful one so far as they currently occupy the bottom spot in their Group.

The Baltic nation is coming into this game after losing to Bulgaria 0-1.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy vs Lithuaniawill kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Lithuania: Team News, Injury Update

Italy’s Paris Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is expected to start in this fixture as he has recovered from his injury. However, ahead of this fixture, four players – Andrea Belotti, Gianluca Mancini, Alex Meret and Manuel Lazzari – have been ruled out from the game due to their respective injuries. There is no suspension in the Azzurri team.

Lithuania will miss the services of their attacking midfielder Fedor Černych as he has been suspended from this game due to too many yellow cards to his name. There are no injury concerns in the Lithuanian squad and other than Černych, all Lithuania players will be available for this game.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Lithuania probable XI:

Italy Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina; Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori

Lithuania Probable Starting Line-up: Ernestas Setkus; Vaidas Slavickas, Markas Beneta, Edgaras Utkus, Rolandas Baravykas; Vykintas Slivka, Linas Megelaitis; Arvydas Novivokas, Eligijus Jankauskas, Donatas Kazlauskas; Edgaras Dubickas

What time will Italy vs Lithuania match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Italy and Lithuania will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Thursday, September 9, at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore.

What TV channel will show Italy vs Lithuania match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Italy vs Lithuania match in India.

How can I live stream Italy vs Lithuania fixture?

The live streaming of the Italy vs Lithuania match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here