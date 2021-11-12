2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Italy vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy are set to resume their bid to qualify for the 2020 FIFA World Cup on Saturday as they host Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico. The European champions will head into this fixture on high, having defeated number one ranked Belgium 2-1 in the Nations League for the third-place finish. Italy had also hammered Lithuania 5-0 on September 9 in their most recent FIFA WC Qualifier match.

Switzerland defeated Lithuania 4-0 in their previous game last month.

The two teams have had an identical campaign in the tournament so far, having won four games and drawn two in their first six games in the event. On Saturday, when they will lock horns with each other, the teams will look to get the better of each other to finish as the number 1 team from Group C.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy vs Switzerland, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Switzerland: Team News, Injury Update

Italy will head into this fixture on the back of several injuries. Italy’s star Juventus centre back Giorgio Chiellini and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo have been sidelined from this game with injuries. Italy boss manager Roberto Mancini will also miss the services of their Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in this game. Marco Verratti has also been ruled out from this as he recently picked a hip injury during Paris Saint Germain’s match against Marseille.

The Swiss side is also battling several injury scares. Switzerland’s Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi and Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will not feature in this game. Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo and AEK Athens winger Steven Zuber are also out with injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Italy vs Switzerland probable XI:

Italy Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland Possible Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Renato Steffen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic

What time will Italy vs Switzerland match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Italy and Switzerland will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Saturday, November 13, at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

What TV channel will show Italy vs Switzerland match?

Italy vs Switzerland match will be televised on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD in India.

How can I live stream Italy vs Switzerland fixture?

The live streaming of Italy vs Switzerland match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

