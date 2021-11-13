2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Montenegro vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Netherlands will be looking to strengthen their chances of sealing their berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they make the trip to Podgorica City Stadium to face hosts Montenegro on Sunday. Louis van Gaal’s side are currently top of Group G (19 points), two points clear of second-placed Norway, and they know that two victories wins send them to the World Cup. They head into this fixture after a routing Gibraltar6-0 in their most recent fixture.

On the other hand, Montenegro sit fourth, six points off of Norway in second that means a playoff spot is also very much ruled out for the home team. Their two losses in the last five games came against Sunday’s opponents, while the other was against Norway (2-0) in their most recent game.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group J match between Montenegro vs Netherlands, will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Montenegro vs Netherlands: Team News, Injury Update

Montenegro haven’t had any late injury issues but they will be without the services of Marko Vesovic on Saturday through suspension.

As for Netherlands, Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber and Joel Drommel will miss the trip to Podgorica due to injuries. However, Memphis Depay will again operate the midfield and could be joined by Noa Lang and Arnaut Danjuma.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Montenegro vs Netherlands probable XI:

Montenegro Possible Starting Line-up: Matija Sarkic, Marko Vukcevic, Stefan Savic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic, Luka Mirkovic, Adam Marusic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Marko Jankovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Stevan Jovetic

Netherlands Possible Starting Line-up: Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Arnaut Danjuma, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

What time will Montenegro vs Netherlands match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group G fixture between Montenegro and Netherlands will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Sunday, November 14, at the Podgorica City Stadium, in Podgorica, Montenegro.

What TV channel will show Montenegro vs Netherlands match?

The Montenegro vs Netherlands match will be televised on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

How can I live stream Montenegro vs Netherlands fixture?

The live streaming of the Montenegro vs Netherlands match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

