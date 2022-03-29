2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Poland vs Sweden LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Poland will battle it out with Sweden on Wednesday in the final of their 2022 World cup playoff at the Stadion Slaski for a place in the Qatar WC. The touring team reached the final stage after seeing off the Czech Republic challenge while the Polish team qualified for the final after their semi-final against Russia was cancelled.

Both Sweden and Poland are forced to take this route to secure their place in the Qatar World Cup event after failing to make the direct cut for the prestigious tournament during the European qualifier.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Poland vs Sweden will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Poland vs Sweden: Team News, Injury Update

Poland are set to miss the services of Bartosz Salamon and Arkadiusz Milik through injury. The duo picked injury during the first half of their midweek match against Scotland. Midfielder Mateusz Klich will sit out from this game to serve his one-match ban, owning to an accumulation of yellow cards. Krzysztof Piątek is struggling with his fitness while Arkadiusz Milik and Bartosz Salamon have been ruled out from this game by Polish Football Federation.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden’s squad after serving his one-match ban. But, it is unlikely that he will start here. Martin Olsson is set to miss this game after picking fresh injury during their games against the Czech Republic while Albin Ekdal’s participation is doubtful as he missed Sweden’s recent training with a suspected injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Poland vs Sweden probable XI:

Poland Probable Starting XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Cash, Krychowiak, Zurkowski, Reca; Moder, Zielinski; Lewandowski

Sweden Probable Starting XI: Olsen; Danielson, Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Svanberg, Olsson, Forsberg; Kulusevski, Isak

What time will Poland vs Sweden match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Poland and Sweden will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday, March 30, at the Stadion Slaski.

What TV channel will show Poland vs Sweden match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Poland vs Sweden match.

How can I live stream Poland vs Sweden fixture?

The live streaming of the Poland vs Sweden match will be available on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

