2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Sweden vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sweden and Spain will square off against each other in a Group B FIFA World Cup qualifier match on Thursday night at the Friends Arena. While Spain are coming into this game after losing to Italy in the penalties, Sweden will head into this game on the back of a round of 16 exit from the 2020 UEFA European Champions.

Spain are leading the Group B table with seven points from three games. On the other hand, Sweden are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers with two wins from as many games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Sweden vs Spain, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Sweden vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg, Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf have been recalled in Sweden’s squad as Jan Andersson named a 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

On the other hand, Spain has named a 24-member squad. While Thiago Alcantara has been excluded, West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals has earned his national call. Pedri was also not included in La Roja’s squad after playing over 70 games for his club and country last season.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Sweden vs Spain probable XI:

Sweden Probable Starting Line-up: Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Danielson; Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson; Alexander Isak, Dejan Kulusevski

Spain Probable Starting Line-up: David de Gea; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Koke; Pablo Fornals, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

What time will Sweden vs Spain match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture between Sweden and Spain will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Friday, September 3, at the Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden.

What TV channel will show Sweden vs Spain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sweden vs Spain match in India.

How can I live stream Sweden vs Spain fixture?

The live streaming of Sweden vs Spain match will be available on the SonyLiv app.

