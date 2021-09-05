2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Switzerland vs Italy LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top two teams in Group C – Italy and Switzerland – will be up against each other in an entertaining clash on Sunday night on the matchday 5 of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium.

While Italy are coming into this game after playing a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bulgaria, Switzerland will head in this encounter on the back of a 2-1 victory over Greece in round four of the qualifiers.

So far, the Swiss team has the perfect record in the WC qualifier with two wins from as many games and they will look to continue it when they next take on European champions.

On the other hand, the Italians have registered three wins and one draw in the four games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Switzerland vs Italy, will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Switzerland vs Italy: Team News, Injury Update

Seven players from the Switzerland squad – Loris Benito, Mario Gavranovic, Breel Embolo, Eray Comert, Kevin Mbabu and Xherdan Shaqiri – have been ruled out from this fixture due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka missed Switzerland’s last game against Greece after contracting coronavirus and he is doubtful for this game as well.

Meanwhile, the biggest absentee from the Italian squad is AS Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out of action after sustaining a severe injury during the UEFA European Championship earlier this year. The Azzurri will also miss the services of their goalkeeper Alex Meret, Andrea Belotti and Manuel Lazzari as the trio has made themselves unavailable for selection due to injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Switzerland vs Italy probable XI:

Switzerland Probable Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Silvan Widmer; Djibril Sow, Steven Zuber, Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodríguez; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferović

Italy Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

