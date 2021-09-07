2022 World Cup Qualifier Azerbaijan vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Portugal travel to Baku to face Azerbaijan in the World Cup Qualifier Group A clash and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side will look to secure three crucial points and reclaim the top spot. Serbia and Portugal share 10 points each, but the Serbians are ahead given the goal difference. Azerbaijan are currently at the bottom of the table after being handed a 1-2 loss by Luxemburg and managinga1-1 draw against Ireland.

The hosts will have to bring out their A-game in order to put up a fight against the Portuguese, who are expected to enter the fixture with all guns blazing. After setting a new world record, Ronaldo will be eager to add more to his international goal tally before heading to Old Trafford. It’s an exciting clash as Azerbaijan host Portugal and fans here can check the AZE vs POR Live Streaming and Telecast details.

2022 World Cup Qualifier Azerbaijan vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Azerbaijan are expected to focus on their defence as Portugal are known for their quick counter-attacks and with Ronaldo upfront, coach Giovanni de Biasi will have to make a couple of changes to his XI and the formation as well.

Portugal, on the other hand, will look to play Andre Silva and Otavio once again after their 3-1 win over Qatar. Ronaldo and Fernandes are expected to be benched during clash against Azerbaijan along with other main players and give an opportunity to the rest of the bench.

Azerbaijan vs Portugal probable XI:

Azerbaijan Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio (GK), Raphael Guerreriro, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva

Portugal FC Predicted Starting line-up: Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev (GK), Anton Krivotsyuk, Elvin Badalov, Hojatollah Haghverdi, Maksim Medvedev, Tural Bayramov, Qara Garayev, Emin Makhmudov, Filip Ozobic, Mahir Emreli, Namig Alasgarov

What time is the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Azerbaijan vs Portugal kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 09:30 PM IST at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku.

What TV channel will show the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Azerbaijan vs Portugal match?

The 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Azerbaijan vs Portugal fixture?

The match between Azerbaijan and Portugal will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

