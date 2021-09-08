2022 World Cup Qualifier Kosovo vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain will look to win their second game on the trot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, when they take a to the Pristina City Stadium to face Kosovo on Thursday, September 9.After a defeat to Sweden, the Spaniards bounced back in style with a dominant 4-0 win over Georgia. La Roja will look to round off the international break with another three-point finish. On the other hand, the hosts began the World Cup Qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home loss against Sweden, before they were defeated 3-1 by Thursday’s opponents in March.

However, upon their return to the qualifiers in this round of fixtures, Bernard Challandes’s side got off the mark with a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Georgia last Tuesday. With 10 points from five games, Spain currently sit at the top of Group B, they are six points and three places above the hosts.

Thursday’s game will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, their first coming back in March when Spain secured a 3-1 victory.

2022 World Cup Qualifier Kosovo vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

Bernard Challandes will be without the services of Arber Zeneli, Edon Zhegrova and Blendi Idrizi. The trio are nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has a fully fit squad at his disposal. However, Jose Luis Gaya’s availability remains doubtful.

Kosovo vs Spain probable XI:

Kosovo Predicted Starting line-up: Arijanet Muric (GK); Mergim Vojvoda, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Florent Hadergjonaj; Besar Halimi, Ibrahim Dresevic, Besart Berisha; Elbasan Rashica, Vedat Muriqi, Flamur Kastrati

Spain Predicted Starting line-up: Robert Sanchez (GK); Cesar Azpilicueta, Luis Garcia, Raul Albiol, Jordi Alba; Llorente, Rodri, Soler; Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

What time is the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Kosovo vs Spain kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 12:15 AM IST at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, in Prishtina, Kosovo.

What TV channel will show the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Kosovo vs Spain match?

The 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Kosovo vs Spain fixture?

The match between Kosovo and Spain will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

