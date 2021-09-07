2022 World Cup Qualifier Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Netherlands host Turkey in the World Cup Qualifiers Group G clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 8 from 12:15 AM IST onwards. The Dutchmen are one point below table-toppers Turkey and as the two nations clash, both sides will be eager to secure a win. Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands beat Montenegro 4-0 with FC Barcelona star Memphis Depay scoring a brace, whereas Turkey comfortably beat Gibraltar 3-0.

The clash will surely bring out fireworks at the arena and with both sides entering the fixture with their respective wins, the encounter is surely one to watch. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Netherlands vs Turkey World Cup qualifier match live streaming online and TV Telecast.

2022 World Cup Qualifier Netherlands vs Turkey: Team News, Injury Update

Louis van Gaal may stick with the same XI that demolished Montenegro. Virgil Van Dijk did not starredin the clash but is expected to be on the bench. Cody Gakpo had an excellent outing and will be a part of the starting XI along with Steven Berghuis.

Turkey, on the other hand, will see Hakan Calhanoglu starring in the XI against the Netherlands as the attacker came off the bench to score in the clash against Gibraltar. Kenan Karaman may also be called up from the bench to add pace and creativity in their clash against the Dutchmen.

Netherlands vs Turkey probable XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting line-up: Justin Bijlow (GK), Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Geroginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Turkey FC Predicted Starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Caglar Soyuncu, Mehmet Zeki Celik, fecan Karaca, Enes Unal, Yusuf Yazici, Taylan Antalyali, Muhammed Akturkoglu, Orkun Kokcu.

What time is the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:15 AM IST at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

What TV channel will show the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Netherlands vs Turkey match?

The 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Netherlands vs Turkey fixture?

The match between Netherlands and Turkey will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

